A drawing produced two winners in Week 10 of The Daily Times' football contest, but no one had a perfect ballot, so the jackpot climbs to $300 for Week 11.
Troy Criscillis and Jack D. Orr, both of Maryville, won second and third place, respectively, and $50 and $25, respectively.
Criscillis missed Oakland's win over Maryville, while Orr missed Rutgers' win over Purdue.
Three games were canceled or postponed because of COVID-19, and there was no tiebreaker because Tennessee and Vanderbilt did not play. A drawing was held among the four contestants who each missed only one of the remaining 10 games.
There were 194 entrants in Week 10. See page 5B of today’s edition for the Week 11 entry form. Unfolded entries are the easiest to handle. There’s a drop box on the Harper Avenue side of our building; or mail entries to The Daily Times, c/o Football Contest, 307 E. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37804.
