There were no perfect entries in Week 4 of The Daily Times’ football contest thanks to a weekend full of upsets capped by Liberty’s win at Syracuse. And hundreds of people incorrectly picked Heritage over Karns. Few got Kentucky’s win over Tennessee correct.
That means the jackpot goes up to $300 for Week 5.
After removing the COVID-19 postponed game between LSU at Florida, there was a tie between the top two spots. They will split $75.
Anna Lou Simerly of Maryville and Tyler Swiney of Maryville both missed only two of the 12 games and both guessed the Kentucky-Tennessee tiebreaker would be 49 (it was 41, with Kentucky winning 34-7.
See page 5B for the Week 5 entry form. Unfolded entries are the easiest to handle. There’s a drop box on the Harper Avenue side of our building; or mail entries to The Daily Times, c/o Football Contest, 307 E. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37804.
