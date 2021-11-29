The Daily Times football contest jackpot has reached $400 because no entrants tallied perfect ballots in Week 13.
Twelve games were judged on Monday because the LSU-Texas A&M game was duplicated, so the second listing was tossed out. The first listing of the game was counted.
Lynn C. Brown of Maryville missed only the A&M loss and wins second place and $50, while Carl Brabson of Maryville only missed Ohio State's loss and wins third place and $25.
Brown edged Brabson in the tiebreaker (total points of the Vandy-Tennessee game) at 63 vs. 62. The Vols won the game 45-21.
The first-place jackpot, which requires a perfect slate, climbs to $400 for Week 14, whose games are listed on page 3B of Tuesday’s edition.
