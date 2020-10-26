There were no perfect entries in Week 5 of The Daily Times’ football contest, so the jackpot rises to $400 for Week 6.
Five entrants got 12 of 13 games right, but only three will cash in: Juanita Tipton of Townsend wins the second-place prize of $50 for getting the closest (62) to the tiebreaker in the Tennessee-Alabama game (65 total points were scored).
Julie Moore of Maryville and Barry Becker of Tallassee each get $12.50 (splitting the third-place prize of $25) for both picking 58 for the tiebreaker.
Tipton and Becker correctly picked Science Hill's upset win over No. 3-ranked Dobyns-Bennett — one of the few to get that one right. Many entrants incorrectly picked Seymour over Lenoir City, Kentucky over Missouri and Ole Miss over Auburn.
See page 5B today for the Week 6 entry form. Unfolded entries are the easiest to handle. There’s a drop box on the Harper Avenue side of our building; or mail entries to The Daily Times, c/o Football Contest, 307 E. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37804.
