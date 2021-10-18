If either Jerry W. Finchum or Robert Middlebrook, both of Maryville, had had more faith in the Maryville College Scots, one of them might be $400 richer.
Both missed MC's road win against North Carolina Wesleyan and tied for second place with one loss each and the same tiebreaker (62) — the total points in the Tennessee-Ole Miss game.
They will split the second- and third-place prize money, $50 and $25, respectively, for a payout of $37.50 each.
Two games were discarded — one because of a typographical error that had Tennessee Tech playing Penn State instead of Tennessee State. And Heritage-Sevier County was tossed out because the game was moved to Thursday and it would be impossible to know when each entry was entered. As it turned out, that game didn't factor into the contest results.
In Week 7's contest, an overwhelming majority of entrants gave too much love to Tennessee, Texas (which lost to Oklahoma State) and ETSU (which lost to UT Chattanooga). Maryville College, which won its game, got virtually no love. Arkansas, which lost to Auburn, also was a fan favorite.
The jackpot increases to $500 next week, Week 8, and adds $100 each week no one has a perfect entry. Week 8 games are listed on 3B of this edition.
