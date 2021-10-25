Tyler Hicks of Walland won the $500 jackpot in Week 8 of The Daily Times' football contest by picking all 13 high school and college games correctly.
Hicks edged out Alcoa's Mark E. Brown, who also had a perfect slate but missed the tiebreaker with 68 (combined total points of Tennessee at Alabama, 52-24 for 76 total), while Hicks' tiebreaker was 70.
William A. Holt of Maryville missed one game for the $25 third-place prize.
The winners will receive checks in the mail as soon as possible.
Like many other readers who missed one game, Holt predicted William Blount High would defeat Hardin Valley. Holt won the tiebreaker against 17 other one-loss entrants by predicting 68 points would be scored in the Vols-Bama game.
The jackpot reverts to $100 next week, Week 9, and adds $100 each week that no one has a perfect entry. Week 9 games are listed on 3B of this edition.
