Two Maryville residents and a Walland man will split the prize money — minus the $200 (and now $300 jackpot) — for Week 12 of The Daily Times' football contest.
Craig Corbitt wins the second-place prize of $50, while Waldon Shelley and Edd Bales split the $25 third-place prize.
All three missed only one game: Corbitt and Shelley both missed Florida's loss to Missouri, while Bales missed Chattanooga's loss to Citadel.
A vast majority of contest entrants gave too much love for our neighbors to the South (UTC), as well as picking Florida against Missouri and Auburn against South Carolina.
Corbitt won the tiebreaker with 73 (the combined points in the Tennessee-South Alabama were 74). Bales and Shelley both picked tiebreakers of 62.
The first-place jackpot, which requires a perfect slate, climbs to $300 for Week 13.
All three winners will receive checks in the mail shortly. The jackpot adds $100 a week for every week there is no perfect ballot.
Week 13 games are listed on page 3B of Tuesday’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.