For the second time in six years, Foothills Elementary School has been named a National Blue Ribbon School.
The U.S. Department of Education is announcing this afternoon, Sept. 24, that Foothills is being recognized in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category.
"This such a wonderful honor for our whole school family and couldn’t come at a better time," Principal Karen Schito said in a news release. "We need positive encouragement to get through the pandemic-related challenges we face each day, and this award will go a long way to boost our courage and resolve."
Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead said, "We know this community values excellence, and this award is another way to measure our ongoing success."
Maryville Middle was the first of the district's schools to earn the recognition, in 1994, and then Foothills first earned the honor in 2014. Blount County's Townsend Elementary was a National Blue Ribbon School in 2010.
Since the program began in 1982, it has recognized more than 9,000 schools.
Because of the pandemic, instead of representatives from the honored schools traveling to Washington, D.C., a virtual award ceremony will be held Nov. 12-13.
Find full coverage and photos from today's announcement at Foothills Elementary in The Daily Times on Friday.
