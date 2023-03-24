Sean Griffin, a Foothills Elementary School third grader, is congratulated by Maryville High School student Arowyn Casenhiser after Sean guided a robot to shoot and make a basket in the gym. Maryville High School students volunteered to help out Thursday, March 23, during the school’s Career Exploration Night
Jenna Hall helps her first grade daughter Paisley guide a robot with a control pad. After setting the robot’s position a basketball was loaded and launched by the robot toward the goal. Maryville High School student Arowyn Casenhiser assisted the young students at the control and her classmate Kailey Blevins watched over the robot.
The Careers in Motion bus was on hand at Foothills Elementary School’s Career Exploration Night on Thursday, March 23. Funded by a state grant to Alcoa City Schools, Blount County Schools and Maryville City Schools and sponsored by area businesses and others, the bus contains robots, microscopes, SnapCircuit kits, human torso models, 3D printers, books and other items to encourage students to explore career and technical education programs that can lead to high-demand, high-wage jobs. Learn more at www.careersinmotion.org.
Maryville High School students Kailey Blevins (left) and Arowyn Casenhiser helped students operate a robot during a demonstration at Foothills Elementary School’s Career Exploration Night for third graders and their families Thursday, March 23.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Bradley Tesmer, 10, works with building blocks at a STEM display during Foothills Elementary School’s Career Exploration Night on Thursday, March 23.
Foothills Elementary third grader Holden Houts dressed as a World War I soldier for his Passion Project showing possible careers Thursday night in the school’s cafeteria.
Foothills Elementary School students watch as a robot, guided by one of the students, launches a basketball at the goal during Career Exploration Night on Thursday, March 22.
