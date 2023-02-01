Community members passionate about the course of local growth have packed government meeting rooms across Blount County in the past year. For Foothills Land Conservancy, amid widespread debates over zoning, land use and new developments, a core mission stays stable: preserving, protecting and enhancing the health of land in the Southern Appalachian region.
Since its establishment in 1985, the Rockford-based organization has assisted with conservation efforts on over 140,000 acres of land. Even with its stability of purpose, 2022 saw FLC grow the amount of land it helps preserve, and there are more changes in store this year.
Last year was a strong one for FLC, according to its executive director, Bill Clabough. Though it entered into fewer new projects than it has in the past, “It was still a very successful year,” he told The Daily Times.
A regional land trust extending into seven states, FLC works at environmental conservation using several tools. Much of that work arises when the owner of a piece of land signs a type of agreement — a conservation easement — with FLC.
The conservancy arranged 12 new easements, accounting for about 1,480 acres, in 2022, and accepted three fee simple donations of land of around 1,000 acres. Throughout its history, it’s arranged well over 300 such easements.
“One of the star projects we had this past year was a 600-plus acre project in North Georgia that had multiple sites on it from the Native Americans,” he said. FLC also did some more local projects, including three in Jefferson County, he added.
Signing a contract with FLC doesn’t mean that land has changed owners, though some do donate their property to the trust directly. It does mean that some types of development on properties under easement are restricted.
The contracts are made on a voluntary basis, and landowners can continue using their properties. Clabough noted that there’s a property under easement in Cookeville with about 12 functioning greenhouses, and multiple working farms are involved with the conservancy. Some of the farms under easement are over a thousand acres, he added.
But new big box stores and commercial residential properties, for example, aren’t permitted.
“This farm has a conservation easement and there can only be one more house built on this 300 acres,” he said of FLC’s Harris Farm in Rockford. Across the street, he noted, that limit is much different.
The system provides property owners with peace of mind, he said. For people without heirs, it’s one way of knowing that their land will be preserved in the future.
“On the land stewardship side, once these projects come to fruition — first of all, from the time that the easement’s put on it, there’s supporting documentation from our biologists that inform the flora and fauna, wildlife, habitat, natural features of the property,” said Elise Eustace, communications and development director for FLC.
The land under easement in Blount County is mostly made up of small farms and forested areas, Clabough said, though other land types are also represented.
“We have a couple of four-acre projects, one in Blount County, one in Knox County. One’s old-growth timber that has a modest house on it. One is a four-acre point on Fort Loudoun Lake over in Knox County, right beside one of the big marinas and condos and million-dollar houses,” he said.
In past years, projects have been very geographically dispersed, but re-emphasizing more local projects is one of the organization’s goals for 2023. The types of projects it undertakes could also change going forward, he said. FLC will continue doing conservation easements even as it investigates other ways of involving itself in conservation projects.
“We’re starting to look again at projects that we can do closer to home, looking at projects that we can partner with groups here in the county and surrounding counties,” he said. “We do have ideas to highlight some aspects of life in Blount County.”
Since Clabough took over as executive director of the Foothills Land Conservancy in 2006, he’s seen the trust undergo a variety of changes. For years, new projects accumulated at an intense pace. Now, some aspects of the day-to-day work FLC does are shifting from a traditional focus on new partnerships with landowners.
There’s still significant growth, he said, but now, as properties begin changing hands in larger numbers, there’s an increase to the requests of reserved rights, the conditions attached to a conservation easement.
“On top of the fact that we’re working on new projects, we’re also honoring our commitment to land stewardship,” Eustace commented. Some of that stewardship takes the form of monitoring projects to ensure that land isn’t put to any prohibited uses.
After a property under easement passes to a new owner — sometimes through inheritance, but sometimes in a sale — the task for FLC becomes education on the terms of the agreement. “Most of the time, we’re able to do some of that up-front,” Clabough said.
