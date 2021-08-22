A construction contract for the extension of Foothills Mall Drive running from U.S. Highway 129 past Target to Foch Street in Maryville is opening.
Today is the first day of a 15-month contract that will see crews from Adams Contractors build a local road to supplement highway traffic inside one of the area’s busiest retail corridors.
Maryville Director of Engineering & Public Works Brian Boone explained the scope of the project in a recent interview, starting with the section that will affect drivers the most.
“There is work that’s going to take place there at 129 and Foothills Mall Drive,” he said. “That intersection will get redone, additional turn lanes will be added, the geometry will be changed and the signal will be modified. That workflow will be dictated by the contractors.”
However, since most of the project will be creating a new stretch of road past Target and behind the Wilocks Brothers facility, engineers don’t expect work will immediately disrupt traffic on 129.
Boone said he expects that work will come near the end of the project when repaving takes place.
“Since this is a 15-month contract, they have this summer season and next summer season to really spread out some of those things,” Boone said.
This is only the first of a two-part project that ultimately will run Foothills Mall Drive all the way to McCammon Avenue near Rural King.
It’s meant to create what Boone called “redundancy” — a second, more localized option for getting across a busy swath of town.
“All along what we’ve said we’re trying to accomplish here is several things,” Boone explained. “No. 1, you’re creating parallel corridors to 129. ... Anywhere you can add redundancy, you give local traffic more options. That’s what this does. It connects Hunters Crossing and Hamilton Crossing with Target and then the mall without even having to be on 129.”
Second, he said, this area is a high-intensity retail corridor. Business and economic development won’t happen until the right roads are in place. It doesn’t matter how precisely areas are zoned. Often growth can’t occur without the proper infrastructure, something the city is learning at the Robert C. Jackson Drive Extension where industrial growth is booming.
“If you build it, they’ll come,” Boone said.
“They” in the case of Robert C. Jackson is a planned Amazon distribution warehouse, according to legal documents.
“Businesses will want the visibility that comes with 129, but they’ll want the access that comes with a road like this,” Boone said.
The second phase of the Foothills Mall Drive extension is in the city’s long-range mobility plan, but it’s uncertain exactly when that will start. It’s likely the several-year ball will start rolling toward a start date by this fall, meaning the second phase probably won’t begin until about 2025.
This project is a 20/80 federal project, meaning the city pays for 20% of the estimated $4.1 million price tag and Federal Highway Administration money will pay for 80%.
Crews could start on the project as early as Monday, but will definitely get underway before September is out.
The exact end date is Nov. 23, 2022.
