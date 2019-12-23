For those last-minute Christmas shoppers wanting to do it all under one roof, Foothills Mall in Maryville announced it is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. today and closed on Christmas Day.
Foothills Mall has revised hours for Christmas Eve
- From staff reports
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
You must be an E-edition or 7-day print subscriber to The Daily Times and be logged in to view the E-edition.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Maryville's Tee Hodge signs with Tennessee, excited for the process
- Maryville man killed in Alcoa Highway crash
- South Blount Utility District breaks ground on new facility
- Just call it Nancyville at Christmastime
- Rainbows in Winter: TWRA partners with Trout Unlimited to stock Maryville waters with trout
- Taking the cake: Detective creates culinary confections to bond with daughter
- Alumni Notebook: Maryville grad breaks records in first college track meet
- TDOT confirms Pellissippi Parkway meeting planned for spring 2020, ROW for later in the year
- Obituaries for Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
- Obituaries for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
Images
Videos
Commented
- Allevia Technology brings internet downtown (1)
- YOUR VOICE: Migratory songbirds will return next spring to a 92-acre wasteland (1)
- Fiber-optic loop around downtown Maryville completed (1)
- Maryville woman conned by phone scam (1)
- A commercial real estate company plans to build shopping center on Morganton Road (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.