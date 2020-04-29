Foothills Mall, 197 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, is scheduled to reopen Friday, May 1, after closing March 19 for the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 30 on Tuesday, April 28, to allow some businesses to reopen yesterday, Wednesday, April 29, with health restrictions in place. The order still prohibits from operating recreational gathering venues such as movie theaters, indoor children’s play areas and skating rinks.
Foothills Mall will operate under modified hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays until further notice.
Foothills Mall will monitor any changes in the situation and follow guidelines set by the state of Tennessee, city of Maryville, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Blount County Board of Health.
