Foothills Parkway East will be subject to single-lane closures between Interstate Highway 40 and Cosby on weekdays from March 7 through Aug. 24.
A press release from the Great Smoky Mountain National Park specifies that “lane closures are permitted from 7:00 a.m. on Mondays through 12:00 p.m. on Saturdays.” Lanes will not be closed on weekends, public holidays and the weeks of Easter and July 4.
The closures are meant to facilitate a pavement preservation project. The project will see Bryant’s Land and Development Industries, Inc., a North Carolina-based construction company, work to repair cracks in the roadbed and deterioration along the six-mile highway. Successful completion of the project should "extend the life of the existing pavement by approximately five to seven years."
While work is ongoing, the park is requesting that motorists proceed through the construction zone slowly and with caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.