The National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration have started planning efforts to extend Foothills Parkway to the Spur in Gatlinburg.
The section, which NPS has titled 8D, of the parkway is approximately 9.8 miles between Wears Valley Road and the Spur.
Dana Soehn, a spokesperson for NPS, said in an email to The Daily Times that the organization is currently checking that their plan complies with environmental standards.
“After this planning process is complete,” Soehn added, “as required under the National Environmental Planning Act, the Park will be able to compete for funding sources for construction if the outcome of that assessment is a ‘Finding of No Significant Impact’ decision.”
According to the NPS website, the Foothills Parkway is the only congressionally mandated parkway in the US not completed. Construction of a 72-mile-long parkway between Alcoa Highway and I-40 was authorized by congress in 1944. To date, the parkway is approximately 38.6 miles long.
At the same time NPS is planning to expand the parkway, they are planning access improvements to a section of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Gatlinburg — Metcalf Bottoms.
The website states that the two projects have been paired because they share similar geography, timing, purpose and other features. Although, it adds that each project could proceed independently.
In Metcalf Bottoms, NPS aims to address safety and traffic flow issues due to increased visitors.
Both projects, however, are hoped to alleviate current and future traffic congestion while providing easier visitor access to the Tennessee side of the GSMNP.
