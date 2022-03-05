A $31 million project to repave a 17-mile stretch of Foothills Parkway from Chilhowee Lake to Walland will include a series of lane closures from March 14 to May 2023, the National Park Service said in a release.
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park received funding from the Great American Outdoor Act, which focuses on addressing critical maintenance needs for national parks.
The project will consist of repaving the roadway, restoring guardrails, repairing bridges and drainage and replacing asphalt walkways with ADA compliant concrete sidewalks.
In order to safely complete the project, two different sections of the parkway will be fully closed to all pedestrians, cyclists and motorists during most of the spring and summer.
From March 14 through May 21, the parkway will have both lanes closed from the Look Rock Observation Tower parking area to the Alcoa Highway (Highway 129) intersection with Chilhowee Lake. From June 1 through August 31, both lanes will be closed in the opposite direction, from Look Rock to the East Lamar Alexander Parkway (Highway 321) intersection near Walland.
For more information on alternative scenic routes, visit www.nps.gov/plan yourvisit/autotouring.htm.
The 17 miles of roadway with 16 different overlooks are used by more than 700,000 visitors.
“With increasing visitation and the completion of the adjacent section of the Foothills Parkway, this area is experiencing more use and more wear and tear,” GSMNP Acting Superintendent Alan Sumeriski said in the release. “These funds will enable us to make critical improvements to keep the road safely open for access to one of the most scenic driving experiences in the Smokies.”
The NPS release added that repaving will reduce parkway maintenance by more than $25 million, support 400 jobs and contribute $85.5 million to the national economy.
In 2018, the 1.65-mile “missing link” between Wears Valley and Walland opened on Foothills and has encouraged more tourism along the route. Reporting from The Daily Times in October 2021 stated that more extension work may be completed on the parkway that would extend it to the Spur in Gatlinburg.
