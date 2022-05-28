A word of advice to civilians from Dave Daniels, director of military outreach and transfer recruiting at Maryville College: Don’t wish a veteran a “happy Memorial Day.”
In fact, Daniels told The Daily Times recently, avoid the phrase at all, because by its very nature, Memorial Day — a national observance to honor those who have died during military service — is not a happy occasion. It’s a somber one, he added, and it’s certainly acceptable to thank a veteran for his or her service, but it’s meant to remember the dead, not honor the living.
“We want you to enjoy the time with your family, because for most people, it’s the unofficial start of summer, and you’ll be at your barbecues or around your family and friends, and that’s great,” Daniels said. “I don’t know how many veterans’ cemeteries there are in the continental United States, but every gravesite in them paved the way for you to go purchase your stuff and have your barbecue.
“When you’re at your barbecue, and you have your family time, I would encourage people to take a moment of silence, and maybe just pick a veteran. Just Google a veteran who died in combat, and read that name and where that person died and any other information you can find, and share that. When you’re sharing your meal, take time and do that for a fallen veteran.”
Because that remembrance, Daniels said, is something he and his fellow veterans do every day, especially those who served in combat and the family members of those who died during service, wartime or otherwise. For Nathan Weinbaum, director of the Blount County Veterans Affairs Office, those families — Gold Star families — carry a heavier burden on Memorial Day.
“There are several Gold Star families here in Maryville who got the knock on the door several years ago, telling them their loved ones would never return,” Weinbaum said. “We’ll be thinking a lot about them, and I really think kids growing up here should know that history, too. Each community has a memorial to these men and women, and we have one here at the (Blount County) Courthouse.
“All those names are on there, and it would be great if parents or family members would pick out one of those names and learn more about that person on Memorial Day.”
Although Monday is set aside for memorializing the deceased, both Weinbaum and Daniels spend every other day of the year working for the living — especially those individuals who return from service scarred by the combat they’ve experienced. For those veterans, Memorial Day can be a difficult holiday to navigate, but there are resources available to help those individuals, both men said.
“The magic pill, whether it’s right or wrong or indifferent, that the military and the (Veterans Affairs) pushes on you is counseling, and the gift is that counseling has come a long way from what it used to be like,” Daniels said.
Formal access to counseling is done through Weinbaum’s office: Although there are no counselors or psychiatrists employed directly by the local VA, office employees work to make filing claims to access mental health services easier, he said.
“If they want to file a claim because they’re suffering from PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), we’ll help them with that paperwork and hopefully get them what they need,” Weinbaum said. “There’s a crisis line for more serious situations, and both the VA and the Knoxville Veterans Center offer counseling services, and even though we’re not professional psychiatrists, our door is open if anyone just needs to talk.”
And that, Daniels said, can make all the difference: A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he didn’t see combat, but his experiences in uniform make him a brother to those who did.
“Veterans hang out with vets, and more likely than not, irrespective of the service branch, you find yourself being able to relate, even if that vet can’t understand exactly what your mission was,” Daniels said. “I never lost a shipmate in direct combat, and I wasn’t boots on the ground; you may have been in he Army and seen two, three or four of your friends, your battle buddies die in combat. And while that experience is different from my perspective, the commonality is the uniform.
“Being able to have somebody to talk to so that you don’t have to overexplain and eventually get frustrated and maybe shut down is important. We can have those conversations, because we use a lot of the same jargon, so more likely than not, I know exactly what someone else who served is saying. That’s half the battle, being relatable.”
But while civilians often hesitate to say anything for fear of saying the wrong thing, they need not shy away from patriotism, Weinbaum added. It’s all a matter of perspective and understanding the holiday’s purpose.
“It’s about thinking about freedom, and how it came with a cost,” Weinbaum said. “We’re going to turn on the radio or TV this weekend, and there are going to be Memorial Day sales, whether it’s cars or furniture, so it’s hard to look past those things sometimes. The best thing anyone can do is just remember.”
