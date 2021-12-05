Dec. 1 was the day members of the Betrayed Retirees Organization look forward to each year: loading up their trucks, cars and vans with Troop Appreciation Boxes to send to members of the military with ties to their organization.
Led by members Mack and Mattie Hall, the Betrayed Retirees provided 25 boxes this year. Mattie Hall said, “Thirteen of the boxes will be mailed this afternoon, two of them overseas and 11 stateside, seven will be hand-delivered by Charles Head to people here at home on leave, and five will go to the (county) Veterans Affairs Office to veterans in need. This year we have the names of four women in the military.” The recipients are from all branches of the military.
The boxes contain a variety of snack items — beef jerky, which has been a favorite gift, cookies, candy, chips, crackers, nuts, etc. This year, a pack of socks was added.
“It was called to our attention that the military goes through a lot of socks, so that was a much-needed item, Mattie Hall said. "For the five boxes going to the VA, soups, cans of tuna and a few other items were included, as well.
The inside of each box is decorated to give the recipient a bit of Christmas cheer. A self-addressed card is included so the recipient may tell the group a bit about themselves, if they choose to do so, they are asked to send a photo to be displayed in the meeting room at the United Steelworkers of America Union Hall in Alcoa.
Yearlong endeavor
Filling 25 or more boxes annually begins as soon as the current year’s boxes are sent and runs throughout the year. Each member of the organization contributes funds and items for the boxes. On the first Wednesday of each month, they “pass the hat” and use the funds to cover the expenses of the boxes, including mailing costs. "Shipping has gone up to $22 per box this year for stateside. Overseas is a little bit cheaper," Mattie Hall said.
At the Dec. 1 meeting, collections totaled $247 to start off the 2022 fundraising.
Sending Troop Appreciation Boxes began several years ago when the Halls’ grandson, now discharged, was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. The Betrayed Retirees sent appreciation boxes to him to distribute to his fellow servicemembers and have continued the practice ever since. Many of the members are veterans and recall how much they looked forward to receiving mail when they were far from home.
Community outreach
The Betrayed Retirees Organization offers community support in addition to Troop Appreciation Boxes. Funds remaining after expenses in filling the boxes are covered are distributed to other organizations, such as the Empty Pantry Fund, Greenback Food Pantry, Community Food Connection of Blount County, Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army, SMiles, Quilts of Valor, HonorAir and Pease Greeters, a New Hampshire-based group that greets military personnel passing through the Pease International Airport on their way to or returning from areas of armed conflict.
Support of the Greenback Food Pantry and Community Food Connection of Blount County is twofold. In addition to collecting funds, the retirees bring nonperishable food products to each meeting to donate to the pantries. Deliveries are made by member Gene Thompson. “It’s a very worthwhile endeavor, and I’m always amazed with the amount of food we do collect from this small of a group,” he said.
Melvin Bridges, president of the Betrayed Retirees since its formation, mentioned that the group collects can tabs for the Shriners’ Burn Centers as well as aluminum cans to turn in for funds. He said, “This group is involved in a little bit of everything, and I’m tickled to be a part of it.”
Betrayed Retirees
The Betrayed Retirees Organization is made up of United Steelworkers of America Local 309 retirees from ALCOA Inc. The organization originally formed in 2005 in response to benefit cuts proposed by the members’ former employer, but over time, the men and women began taking on community projects and contributing funds, time and labor to better their community.
Bridges said he is honored to be part of such a caring group of people, a sentiment echoed by several others. Charles “Bucky” Curtis said he has been a member since 2006. “I saw how this group wanted to give back, how they cared for each other. It went from the mission we were on about our insurance to actually giving back to the community and seeing how much we could help. I am proud to be part of this group for these past 15 years.”
Curtis said the COVID-19 pandemic affected their fundraising, but they still raised $3,000 last year. The Betrayed Retirees Organization meets at 11 a.m. each Wednesday at the United Steelworkers of America Union Hall on Hall Road in Alcoa. For more information, write to P.O. Box 427, Alcoa, TN 37701, call 865-207-4184 or fax 865-977-9510.
