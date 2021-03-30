Forbes Magazine has named area financial advisers Brent L. Trentham, Michael D. Jenkins and Georgia Anna White as “Best-in-State” for high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success.
The trio are part of Ameriprise Financial Services. Trentham works in Knoxville and Alcoa, Anna White in Alcoa and Jenkins in Knoxville.
They were chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices and approach to working with their clients, according to an Ameriprise press release. They are part of The Trentham Santiago Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise.
