The respected national financial magazine Forbes released its list of America’s Best Large Employers earlier this month, and while a number of East Tennessee businesses made the cut, two in particular may have caught the eye of Blount County readers: Rockford-based Flex-N-Gate, and Maryville manufacturer DENSO.
According to Forbes, which leaned on market research firm Statista to compile the list, 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees were surveyed.
“Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own,” the Forbes website states. “The final list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations.”
Coming in at No. 76 on the list: Flex-N-Gate, located on Stock Creek Boulevard in the town of Rockford. Part of the automotive manufacturing industry, Flex-N-Gate opened its Blount County facility in 2015, and in 2021, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the state Department of Economic and Community Development announced a $5.5 million upgrade and expansion that would add 91 new jobs to the 185 employees already working at the facility. Worldwide, the company employs 25,000 people, Forbes reports, and was founded in 1956.
“We’re extremely flattered to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Top Large Employers, but a lot of the credit goes to our employees and associates around the world who help make Flex-N-Gate a fantastic place to work and build a career,” said Shad Khan, CEO of Flex-N-Gate. “Simply put, if you are as committed to your culture and workplace as you are to your customers, everyone is served and success is shared. That’s something we strive for at all of our Flex-N-Gate plants and operations not only here in the United States, but also around the world.”
Also making the list, coming in at No. 489 of the nation’s 500 best large employers: DENSO Manufacturing, a Michigan-based automotive supply manufacturer established in 1949 with more than 170,000 employees worldwide. In Blount County, with four manufacturing plants on 194 acres, DENSO is the largest employer, providing jobs to roughly 4,500 people between its Athens and Maryville facilities.
“We’re grateful to be recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Large Employers for 2022,” David Byrum, vice president of DENSO’s Maryville facility, told The Daily Times. “We see it as a testament to the great work of our employees and to the broader culture of foresight, credibility and collaboration we strive to create across our North American sites, including Maryville. Those values push us to be the best employer we can. For us. this means supporting our people and helping them grow long, rewarding careers. To do that we offer competitive wages. We provide great benefits. We train you on the job.
“And in Maryville specifically. we also offer onsite amenities like a state-of-the-art technical training center, health and fitness centers, a pharmacy and other resources that not many other places can match. What makes it all tick, however, is the same thing — our people. They are our most important asset and make DENSO a great place to be.”
DENSO continues to invest in Blount County, announcing in October 2017 a $1 billion, 1,000-job expansion. State and national officials came to the local plant in December 2018 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and that investment, Byrum noted, is further proof of the company’s relationship with Blount County.
“We’ve been fortunate to be able to call Blount County home for more than 30 years,” he said. “Over this time, we’ve developed a deep bond with the local community, and we look to continue to strengthen it well into the future. In addition to supporting community initiatives and local nonprofits, we’re making our Maryville location a manufacturing hub for electrification and safety system products. As the automotive industry continues to prioritize these technologies, this means our Maryville operations will play a key role in not only DENSO’s future success, but also in helping our customers transition to these new solutions.”
Such efforts, he added, are critical for what the company terms its “Two Great Causes”:
“Green — achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 —and Peace of Mind — creating a safe and seamless world for all,” Byrum said. “It will take all of us to make it happen, so we thank our employees for their decades-long commitment to producing high-quality parts that keep our roads safe, and we’re excited to see how they’ll build upon that legacy in the years to come.”
According to representatives with Blount Partnership, the Forbes recognition of two local businesses is a sign that the area job market, and the economy to which it contributes, are vibrant. With additional operations by Amazon and Smith & Wesson announcing plans to expand into Blount County, the economic forecast looks bright indeed, said Jeff Muir, communications director for Blount Partnership.
“It’s especially satisfying to see two Blount County businesses of different sizes on this list. It shows that, as a regional employer, we have companies that not only offer competitive wages, but also provide a safe and enjoyable working environment,” Muir said. “It’s also a signal to other companies that there is a solid workforce here and we work hard to make sure they have a good place to make a living. Blount County is a regional employer, and one of the main goals for the Blount Partnership and the economic and community development arm is making sure there are employers of all sizes that offer a multitude of employment opportunities.
“Most recently, you saw Smith & Wesson moving its headquarters here and that brings jobs that cover the entire gamut of operations. If you look at the major employers in our community, they are diverse and not centered around one sector. That diversity is what we strive to achieve to survive the highs and lows that go along in an economic cycle.”
