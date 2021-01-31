The forecast and potential hazardous driving conditions have forced the closure Monday, Feb. 1, of Blount and Loudon county officials, officials announced.
Blount County Schools will be closed to all traditional and virtual learning Monday.
"An upper disturbance will pivot across the region Sunday night fostering deep moisture amidst northwest flow through Tuesday morning or afternoon. This pattern will result in a prolonged period of snow showers leading to moderate to heavy snow in the high terrain," the National Weather Service's Morristown office said of East Tennessee.
