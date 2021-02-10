U.S. Forest Service officials at the Cherokee National Forest announced Feb. 9 they are seeking a volunteer Indian Boundary Campground host for the 2021 recreation season.
The host would serve from April through Nov. 1 with some dates negotiable depending upon the number of applicants, according to the announcement.
Hosts oversee and monitor conditions, clean fire rings and campsites, and post campground reservations. They rotate opening and closing the main campground gate daily with other hosts. They clean and service restrooms daily.
They also help provide visitors information and have time for leisure activities, according to the release.
Blount Countians interested in the position can contact Mary Jane Burnette at the Tellico Ranger Station at 423-397-8413 or email mary.burnette@usda.gov.
