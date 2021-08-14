Inside an old smokehouse in Greenback, Shane Claiborne places metal from gun parts into a forge until they glow red, then hammers it into garden tools, hearts and crosses.
“It’s a way for me to feel like we’re doing something concrete about a problem,” the Christian activist and author explained.
As he works he prays, for those who have lost loved ones and for change.
“Things don’t have to stay the way they are, or as the scripture says, all things can be made new,” Claiborne said. “Just as a piece of metal can be transformed, so can our communities.”
Boxes in the smokehouse hold parts from firearms ranging from a rifle used during the Spanish American War to a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle.
“A lot of these guns have really, really hard stories behind them,” he said. “Some of these are suicide guns. Some of them are just a family that inherited 10 guns from their grandfather and don’t even know how to operate them, don’t want them laying around the house.”
While he doesn’t know all the stories, he does know about the toll of gun violence, including its increase during the coronavirus pandemic.
100 a day
“We’re losing over 100 lives every day,” Claiborne said of the U.S. toll from gun violence.
About two-thirds of gun deaths in the United States are suicides.
“More military service members and veterans are dying from their own guns than in combat,” he said.
Guns also are the No. 1 cause of death for police officers in the line of duty, “and we still have bullets that are designed to pierce through body armor,” he noted.
“The mass shootings make the news, but they account for less than 1% of the overall gun deaths in our country,” Claiborne said.
As a boy he learned to shoot from his grandfather Luther Connatser. “I went hunting with my grandfather and shot plenty of squirrels and things,” he said.
Before he graduated from Maryville High School, however, one of his classmates was killed in an accidental shooting.
“Almost half of Americans know someone who has been shot either in a homicide or accident or suicide,” said Claiborne, who also said one of his distant relatives died by suicide with a firearm.
“After Sandy Hook a lot of people said never again, but we’ve kind of let it happen again and again and again,” he said.
“As a Christian I believe in thoughts and prayers, but I also think that they can be a place to hide when politicians and preachers only offer thoughts and prayers after every mass shooting and then refuse to take the necessary steps that would prevent more shootings,” Claiborne said.
For cars we have speed limits, require driving tests and can revoke a license, he noted. “When it comes to guns, which are so lethal, we’ve done very little to protect life, I think.” He wants to see a wide range of approaches, not only policy but technology, for example fingerprint identification that would make stolen guns harder to use.
10 years later
“The first weapon I ever had donated was an AK-47, and it was on the 10th anniversary of 9\11,” Claiborne recalled, although it was years before he would begin his apprenticeship as a blacksmith converting guns into other tools.
After the 2018 release of “Beating Guns: Hope for People Who Are Wary of Violence,” with co-author and RAWTools founder Michael Martin, Claiborne went on a 40-city tour. A converted school bus provided a mobile home, and now he and his wife have it parked on his family’s land in Monroe County.
Claiborne travels with a chop saw and is part of the RAWTools network that decommissions guns and turns them into what he calls shovels and plows, and gardeners might call trowels and mattocks.
“I have a woodmaker now who is making the handles out of the wood stock,” Claiborne said, but he hopes to do some of the woodwork himself with a lathe received on his birthday.
RAWTools has been building a network of blacksmiths around the country. “We would love to have what we call safe surrender sites, places where people can dispose of unwanted guns every few hours in the country (and) is sort of our dream,” Claiborne said. They are working to train church members and others to decommission guns according to federal guidelines.
Beating Guns events where people share their stories of gun violence and take turns hammering on the metal are designed to reach people’s hearts as well as their heads.
“I think folks are realizing that owning a gun for hunting or keeping coyotes from killing a baby cow does not mean that we should have unrestricted access to any gun,” he said. “I’m encouraged by the increasing number of gun owners that want to do something about gun violence.”
“Even a lot of gun owners are asking, Do we need AR-15s on our streets?” he said, and a majority support background checks.
“I see more and more people who just refuse to be polarized by the binaries, that it’s all or nothing,” he said, citing groups such as hunters against gun violence and gun owners against assault weapons.
He also noted the leadership of the younger generations on several issues. “They’re not going to accept the cliché answer that it has to be this way, whether it’s the environment or racial injustice or guns.”
In his circle, he sees, “Christians that don’t just want to be pro-life on abortion and not think about issues like gun violence. They want to be consistent in that ethic of life.”
Back in Tennessee
Before the pandemic hit, Claiborne already had plans to spend more time with family in Tennessee. Describing himself as “sort of a mama’s boy,” he talks about taking his mom water skiing the night before.
For about 25 years he has lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he helped found The Simple Way, a nonprofit growing and supporting a community. Its recent activities include COVID-19 testing and vaccines, as well as turning abandoned houses into affordable homes. He’s also a co-founder of Red Letter Christians, which he has described as a movement that “wants a Christianity that looks like Jesus again.”
Claiborne travels back and forth between Tennessee, where he grew up, and Pennsylvania, as well as events and speaking engagements about 10 days a month. Recently children and neighbors from Philadelphia came to Greenback to play on the lake too.
“I love having a life that’s multifaceted,” he said.
He’s also writing his next book, which is about having a consistent life ethic. “These issues are all related, and we can’t just think of them as isolated political issues,” said Claiborne, whose 2016 book, “Executing Grace,” is subtitled “How the Death Penalty Killed Jesus and Why It’s Killing Us.”
Upcoming
Next month he plans to be in Houston, where the National Rifle Association will be celebrating its 150th anniversary.
“We’re going to do a service of remembrance for the lives lost to gun violence,” he said. “It’s not an anti-NRA thing as much as grieving the lives that are lost to guns,” he said of the event. “It’s right to grieve the lives lost to guns, even if we don’t all agree on what to do about it.”
He hopes pastors from the area will be able to talk with NRA board members to find common ground.
Today, Aug. 15, he plans to be at Pastor Greg Locke’s Global Vision Bible Church service with “a humble heart, a prayerful spirit, & a mask,” according to the invitation he issued on Twitter for others to join him in Mt. Juliet, where Locke has said he’ll ask anyone who shows up for church in a mask to leave.
“I don’t understand the theology that says I don’t need a mask because God will protect me, but I need a gun just in case,” Claiborne said. “The incongruity of that is part of our problem.”
