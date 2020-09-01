A decorated former Alcoa High School wrestler on scholarship at the University of the Cumberlands died unexpectedly Monday night, the Williamsburg, Kentucky, school said Tuesday in a press release.
Grant Brace, 20, was from Louisville and was majoring in business administration.
"The Whitley County coroner’s office is in the very early stages of its review, but there is no indication at this time to suspect that Brace’s death was related to anything other than natural causes," the release states, adding the death investigation is ongoing.
“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the loss of Grant Brace,” Cumberlands President Larry Cockrum said in the release. “Grant’s life was cut far too short, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. I ask the entire Cumberlands family to join me in praying for Grant’s family and friends.”
Brace came to Cumberlands as a wrestler in the fall of 2018. He was a featured varsity wrestler on the men’s team and tallied three pins in his career.
“We are all shocked and saddened by the unexpected passing of Grant,” said Chris Kraftick, director of athletics. “He has brought high character and integrity to the Patriots family over the past two years and has always been part of our OneBigTeam. The entire athletic department is devastated by this news, and our hearts and prayers go out to his family, teammates and friends.”
Additional details of Brace’s death were unavailable, the university release states, and the death is being investigated by local officials with the city police and coroner’s office.
The university canceled classes at its Williamsburg campus for Tuesday, Sept. 1. Throughout the day in Gatliff Chapel, ministry and counseling teams will be available to support the campus community. Students, faculty and staff who need further assistance were encouraged to contact university counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.