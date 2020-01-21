A complaint filed in Blount County Circuit Court alleges former longtime Alcoa Mayor Don Mull stole more than $400,000 from his best friend’s son, whose father was a prominent community member who died in 2019.
Filed on Jan. 17, the 23-page complaint states Mull — Alcoa’s mayor for 35 years — used ownership power over two bank accounts to keep Brian Bales, the son of Paul Bales, from receiving a total of $409,282.43.
Bales, a former advertising employee at The Daily Times and the inspiration behind the Empty Pantry Fund, died Sept. 7 and his wife Anita passed away in 2016.
A will Bales drew up in 1986 shows that, in the event of his or his wife’s death, all their assets would go to the son. Brian is the Bales’ only child, the complaint states and Paul Bales’ obituary confirms.
Brian Bales’ account of events that took place in December 2019 allege that when he tried to withdraw his inheritance money from two separate bank accounts — one at Regions Bank and one at BB&T — he was told that he could not do so without Mull’s approval.
The complaint states Mull had been added to both accounts as a “joint tenant with the right of survivorship.” Banking experts told The Daily Times that joint tenant status can only be achieved if the owner of an account and the individual who would become joint tenant sign a new bank signature card.
In this case, when the owner of the account dies, the joint tenant becomes sole owner of the account’s assents, experts said.
Brian Bales discovered a signature card that had been made out on May 9, 2019, removing Anita Bales from the Regions Bank account and adding Mull, the complaint states.
Additionally, Brian Bales was notified on Dec. 16, 2019, that BB&T’s audit department had found Mull also was added as joint tenant to that account, this after BB&T made out a check for $237,609.58 and Brian Bales had attempted to deposit it, the complaint states.
Ten days before, Mull told Bales that he had authorized a wire transfer for this amount, the complaint states. But shortly after, Bales found two wire transfers had been revoked, sending the money back to their respective accounts.
The Daily Times reached out to Mull four times on Monday and Tuesday. In response to request for comment, he said, “Paul Bales and I go back many, many years and (we were) the best of friends, and that’s about all I want to say.”
Mull said he is aware of the complaint, but would not make further comments, noting the matter would be handled through “legal lines.”
Bales, as plaintiff in the case, is seeking recovery of property and damages against Mull, claiming fraudulent breach of a fiduciary and confidential relationship, misappropriation, conversion and unjust enrichment of funds.
He also alleges Mull was self-dealing and exploited the Tennessee Adult Protection Act, a law that protects the elderly from “abuse, neglect or exploitation.”
‘Damn right I did’
Before Brian Bales discovered these details about the accounts, Mull had told him “he had taken care of his parents for seven years, which had prevented him from taking vacations and that he “wanted some money” for providing such care and was looking for an amount between “$300,000 and $400,000.”
The complaint states Bales was “shocked” at this statement, the first one of its kind he had heard from Mull. He told Mull that Paul and Anita had “worked and saved their entire life for what money they had been able to save” and that the couple had never told their son they wanted any money to go to Mull.
All this took place during Brian Bales’ December visit to Alcoa, the complaint states, at which time he and Mull drove to the bank, got dinner out, went to Mull’s home and had a car ride in which Bales demanded payment.
The complaint alleges that when Bales confronted Mull about the situation asking if he “had closed the Regions Bank account and took out all of the money,” Mull replied, “damn right I did” and told Bales he “didn’t deserve anything.”
The complaint states Mull told Bales he believed the money was rightfully his for taking care of the elderly couple and that he called Bales “a horrible son” and accused him of not doing enough to take care of his parents.
Just days before Brian Bales contested Mull’s demand, Mull had dropped Bales off at hotel and told him he loved him, the complaint states.
Family history
Throughout the complaint, the narrative states Mull and his wife repeatedly told Brian Bales that they loved him and that he was like a son to them, especially after Anita’s death in 2016.
It also details the story of a long and close relationship between the Mulls and the Bales family since before Brian Bales was 6 years old.
But the complaint begins with praise of Paul Bales’ rise from poverty and a limited education to employment with The Daily Times.
Both Paul Bales and Brian Bales were employed by the newspaper; the father first in accounts and then as advertising manager and the son in classifieds.
Paul Bales retired in 2009, the same year his son moved to Arizona, where he currently lives with his family in Scottsdale.
A narrative of events leading up to the complaint show during Brian’s time away from Tennessee, Mull kept Bales updated on his parents’ health. Bales told The Daily Times in a phone interview he also frequently communicated with his parents.
But in 2010, the complaint states Paul and Anita’s health began to decline and Mull told Brian that they were both in “really bad physical and mental shape.”
Mull told Brian Bales the situation had even deteriorated to the point that Paul had fallen in the house and a rescue squad had to be called, the complaint alleges.
After that, the complaint states Paul and Anita agreed to allow caregivers to assist them with whatever they needed. Charges for that care were to be paid out of funds from the couple’s checking account.
Mull and his wife, Wilma, also helped the couple out with basic living needs like finding wheelchairs and walkers, the complaint states. The Mulls also visited the Bales when either of them were in the hospital.
The complaint asserts that Mull never paid for any of these needs and never requested to be paid for the time he and his wife spent with the Bales couple.
It also shows Mull, a career banking executive, was trusted by the family for providing financial help because of his “knowledge in banking and financial matters” and also because of Paul and Anita’s poor health.
During this period, Mull filled out checks and Paul Bales signed them, the complaint states. At some point Mull also “added himself as a ‘signer’ on (the Bales’) checking account for the sole purpose of assisting (them) in payment of (their) bills.”
He continued to help with financial matters and communicate with Brian Bales about his father and mother’s health until the end of their lives. Until this December, Bales alleged Mull never indicated that what he was doing to help Paul and Anita was a burden that he should be compensated for.
Don Mull and his wife are listed in Paul Bales’ obituary as “best and lifelong friends.”
