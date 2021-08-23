Grant Brace, the former Alcoa High star wrestler and member of three state championship football teams, died of "exertional heat-stroke" following a "punishment practice" on Aug. 31, 2020, a lawsuit filed Monday in Whitley County, Kentucky, alleges.
Whitley is home to county seat Williamsburg and University of the Cumberlands, where Brace, 20, died after his coaches "harassed Grant as his mental and physical condition deteriorated" and ultimately kicked him out of the wrestling facility while he frantically searched for water.
Brace's body soon was found "with his hands clinched in the grass and dirt, after a desperate and erratic search for assistance and water," alleges the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages on behalf of his parents and sister.
Both wrestling coaches named in the wrongful death lawsuit, head coach Jordan Countryman and assistant coach Jake Sinkovics, no longer work at the university.
Cumberlands spokesman Andrew Powell said he did not know the circumstances around their departures, but noted that Countryman resigned in April and was replaced by new coach Corey Russ.
Powell issued a prepared statement: "Earlier today, University of the Cumberlands received notice of the lawsuit filed by the attorneys for Grant Brace’s family. Grant's death was a tragic loss for his family, his friends, the University community, and all who knew him. In the wake of this tragedy, the University has tried its best to be sympathetic and respectful to Grant’s family and to ensure that all of its athletic programs, including the wrestling program, were and are being operated in a safe manner.
"The University questions several of the allegations in the complaint and does not feel that the complaint is a fair reflection of its wrestling program. Out of respect for all concerned and for the legal process, the University will not address individual allegations publicly but will instead present its defenses to the claims through the legal proceeding."
The Lexington, Kentucky, law firm of Hare Wynn filed the suit early Monday and alleges Brace suffered from narcolepsy and ADHD. It adds that while Alcoa High School made accommodations for his conditions in both academics and sports, "Brace was promised similar accommodations would be made on the wrestling team at the University of the Cumberlands. Those accommodations were often ignored or the cause of Brace being singled out by the coaching staff," the law firm said in a press release.
Tyler Stewart, the attorney who is representing the Brace family, said he could not comment on pending litigation, but added that the complaint obtained by The Daily Times "speaks for itself."
Brace was from Louisville in Blount County and majored in business administration. The lawsuit states Brace, a 2018 Alcoa alum and 220-pound wrestler, was an "exceptional student-athlete" who had a 128-33 wrestling record at Alcoa and was a three-time state champion in football, as well as a member of the National Honors Society.
The lawsuit is directed at the University of the Cumberlands, Cumberland Foundation Inc., Cumberland Athletics Properties Inc., University President Larry Cockrum, Athletic Director Chris Kraftick, and Countryman and Sinkovics.
The lawsuit states a "toxic culture" not only led to Brace's death but another wrestler suffering a permanent brain injury, another who became suicidal and a third who was forced to have his hair cut with rusty scissors.
The day of Brace's death and following the year's first practice, the wrestlers were forced to run on the track and then do seven "circuits" on Punishment Hill, a steep incline they were forced to run up. The coaches allegedly said in a constant refrain that "water is for (female genitalia)" and for the "weak," the lawsuit alleges.
"On at least one occasion Defendant Countryman required Brace to get on all-fours and raise his head" while the coach placed a water bottle to his own crotch and mimed urinating in Brace's mouth, the lawsuit states. Countryman then kicked Brace off the team, the suit adds.
The plaintiff's press release states, "Grant Brace died after the events of a grueling wrestling practice in August of 2020. After completing a full wrestling practice, Grant, along with the rest of the team, was required to perform “Punishment Hill” sprints. Grant became profoundly disoriented during and after this grueling practice, but no medical aid was provided.
"After returning to the wrestling room, Brace was ordered by coaches to 'get out.' Brace left the building in search of water and was later found dead outside of a construction fence on campus. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants were negligent in causing Brace to suffer heat stroke and refusing to provide him with assistance and aid that could have saved his life," the plaintiffs' press release states.
The lawsuit alleges Countryman, who became the head wrestling coach in 2018, and Sinkovics, who was promoted to assistant coach in 2019, created an atmosphere of "fear and intimidation in the wrestling program through emotional manipulation, emotional abuse, and physical abuse."
Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley did not return a phone call seeking comment and a copy of the death report.
Countryman and Sinkovics could not be reached for comment. Countryman is now a teacher and coach at Saraland High School north of Mobile, Alabama, his Facebook page states. He did not respond to a Facebook message from The Daily Times.
Sinkovics' Facebook page states he lives in his hometown of Mishawaka, Indiana, and is director of coaches/head coach at Midwest Xtreme Wrestling Club and CEO at Funk Style Wrestling. He also did not respond to a Facebook message.
