A Lexington, Kentucky, law firm has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the case of Grant Brace, a 20-year-old Alcoa High graduate who died of "heat stroke" "during or directly after" wrestling practice a year ago at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Brace, died Aug. 31, 2020 and was from Louisville and majoring in business administration.
Cumberlands said in a press release at the time: “The Whitley County coroner’s office is in the very early stages of its review, but there is no indication at this time to suspect that Brace’s death was related to anything other than natural causes.”
The lawsuit, filed by the firm Hare Wynn, named as plaintiffs the University of the Cumberlands; Cumberland Foundation Inc.; Cumberland Athletics Properties Inc.; University President Larry Cockrum; Athletic Director Chris Kraftick; and coaches Jordan Countryman and Jake Sinkovics.
A press release from the law firm Monday stated: "Grant Brace died after the events of a grueling wrestling practice in August of 2020. After completing a full wrestling practice, Grant, along with the rest of the team, was required to perform “Punishment Hill” sprints. Grant became profoundly disoriented during and after this grueling practice, but no medical aid was provided. After returning to the wrestling room, Brace was ordered by coaches to “get out.” Brace left the building in search of water and was later found dead outside of a construction fence on campus. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants were negligent in causing Brace to suffer heat stroke and refusing to provide him with assistance and aid that could have saved his life."
The lawsuit continued by stating Grant Brace was an "exceptional student-athlete" who had a 128-33 wrestling record at Alcoa and was a three-time state champion in football, as well as a member of the National Honors Society.
Brace suffered from narcolepsy and ADHD, and his high school made accommodations for his conditions in both academics and sports, the release states. "Brace was promised similar accommodations would be made on the wrestling team at the University of the Cumberlands. Those accommodations were often ignored or the cause of Brace being singled out by the coaching staff."
The lawsuit alleges Countryman, who became the head wrestling coach in 2018, and Sinkovics, who was promoted to assistant coach in 2019, created an atmosphere of "fear and intimidation in the wrestling program through emotional manipulation, emotional abuse, and physical abuse. Besides Brace’s death, their behaviors resulted in injury to other student athletes."
“We are honored to represent the Brace family as they seek justice for the loss of their incredible son and brother. No parent or sibling should have to endure what they have experienced this last year,” Tyler Stewart, an attorney at Hare Wynn, stated in the press release.
More details will be published as they become available.
