Current and former animal center volunteers spoke out against Blount County Animal Center Director Jim Naelitz at Thursday’s county commission meeting — alleging they were unjustly banned from the center.
Virginia Kron told the commissioners she had volunteered to walk dogs for four years when in December she was asked not to return to the animal center.
Kron alleged she heard Naelitz euthanize a dog named Joy inside of the dog’s kennel while Kron was still nearby.
“About the time I turned the corner to pick up my things, I heard that little dog just screaming at the top of its lungs,” she said in a phone interview. “And then there was this banging on the door. I don’t know what was going on but that was the most awful sound I’ve ever heard in my life.”
Normal protocol for euthanizing animals, animal center volunteer Mary Humphrey said, is to take the animal into the vetting room while no other animals or people are around.
Kron said after hearing the animal scream, she fled to the front lobby crying. The woman at the front desk asked Kron what was wrong, and Kron said she replied in tears saying, “He’s back there killing that little dog.”
According to Kron, Naelitz said she had disrespected the front-desk employee before asking the volunteer of almost five years not to return to the animal center.
About a week later, Kron said she went to the Blount County Mayor’s Office where Mayor Ed Mitchell asked who had banned her and assured her she was not banned.
Kron returned to the animal center a few days later to try to walk the dogs where she was met by Naelitz who told her she was no longer welcome at the center because she was “causing too much drama,” Kron said.
Kron said she has had panic attacks since the incident.
“I love that shelter, and I love those dogs,” she said. “I just cry thinking about it.”
Charles and Philana Potter addressed the commission after Kron.
Philana Potter, who served as the scheduler for dog walkers, had volunteered at the center for eight years when she decided to resign after hearing about the incident Kron experienced.
“It’s the best place in the world for animals,” she said. “I just personally had some problems with the director.”
Days later, she said she regretted her decision and asked Naelitz if she could return.
“In a moment of stress I sent a letter of resignation,” she said in a phone interview. “Two days later I knew I did the wrong thing and wanted to go back.”
But Naelitz wouldn’t let her and had her escorted out of the building, she said.
At least five other volunteers have reported similar experiences to The Daily Times — all claiming Naelitz asked them to leave for disagreeing with him, they said.
“We love the dogs. We get attached to the dogs and we want to see them adopted,” Kron said. “But I’ll never go back there again.”
Attempts to reach Naelitz were unsuccessful. Mitchell was out of town and unable to comment at the time of publication.
