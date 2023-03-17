A former Apostolic Christian Academy employee charged with sex crimes against a minor in Blount County is now facing additional charges in Sevier County. Law enforcement say Joseph Kade Abbott, 26, committed misconduct with a 14-year-old girl in both jurisdictions and now faces a total of three identical charges.
Abbott was originally arrested in North Carolina and transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility on Jan. 9, three days after BCSO investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of sexual battery by an authority figure. He was released on a $200,000 bond the next day, and later received permission to conduct weekly check-ins with law enforcement over the phone.
Abbott’s next hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court was rescheduled Friday morning, March 17. According to intake records from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested him at 8:53 a.m. — less than 10 minutes before he was supposed to appear before Judge Michael Gallegos. He was charged with two more counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and released less than an hour later on bonds totaling $75,000. His hearing date in Sevier County has not yet been determined.
Abbott’s appearance bond paperwork now lists his state of residence as Mississippi.
Abbott was also named as a defendant in an Aug. 22 civil action suit against First Apostolic Church of Maryville. In the suit, a Blount County family claims he sexually assaulted their child on several occasions in 2022 while he was acting in his capacity as an employee of Apostolic Christian Academy — a school owned and operated by First Apostolic Church.
The plaintiffs allege the church displayed gross negligence by failing to adequately protect their child from Abbott, and ask for a combined $4.5 million in damages. They are also listed as witnesses on the Feb. 27 grand jury indictment that preceded Abbott’s arrest in Sevier County.
A statement provided by First Apostolic Church's lawyer Alyssa Minge in January says the church cannot comment on pending litigation and that Abbott is no longer employed by the school.
Abbott’s Friday hearing in Blount County was rescheduled to April 17.
