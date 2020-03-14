Joe Black was a sophomore in college when he walked into a physical therapy appointment after having knee surgery.
He expected to receive care. What he couldn’t have imagined was walking out with clarity on what he wanted to do with his life.
A former Loudon High School football player, Black was grappling with choosing a career. He debated between becoming a coach and a doctor while attending the University of Tennessee.
Black’s physical therapist made the decision simple.
“He asked me a question I had been asked hundreds and hundreds of times: ‘What’s your major?’” Black said, to which Black laid out his top options.
“He said great, ‘You’re going to be a physical therapist. It’s the perfect blend of the two.’”
Almost five decades later, Black, 66, is a physical therapist and athletic trainer who has served Blount County for some 40 years. He is among many former athletes who go on to work in sports-related fields such as physical therapy, orthopedics, coaching or training after their playing days expire.
Those stories often involve the influence of mentors who offer inspiration at impressionable stages of young athletes’ lives.
“I’d never had a physical therapist before. I didn’t know what they did,” Black said. “I got into it with the intention of working with athletes and sports. Literally from that, I built a career.”
Joe Black: Physical therapist and athletic trainer
Black wears many hats. He is a physical therapist and athletic trainer at Total Rehabilitation at Cherokee and manager of outpatient rehabilitation for Blount Memorial Hospital. He also writes a weekly educational column related to health and sports for The Daily Times.
Also the head athletic trainer at Maryville High, Black has been a fixture on the sidelines of Blount County sports since 1981. He got his start serving the community at Maryville College, where he interned before becoming the team’s physical therapist.
In 2004, Black was inducted into the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame.
“I’ve got the best gig out there,” Black said. “Kids come to me and say, ‘Hey, I want to do what you do.’ For some of them, it has worked out. For some, it hasn’t. But if you’re passionate enough about it, you’ll make it happen.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of physical therapists is projected to grow 22% from 2018 to 2028. That increased demand is linked to the large number of aging baby boomers, who are staying more active later in life than previous generations.
Black’s journey toward sports medicine began at a point when he said he lacked confidence. He was a high school sophomore when he learned he could be more.
The moment that changed him happened at a football practice when the band director for Loudon asked Black’s coach Bert Ratledge what he thought of Black.
“He can be a good one if he works at it,” Black said he heard Ratledge respond.
“This was the first person outside of my parents to say, ‘You can do something with your life. You can make something of it,’” Black said. “It has obviously helped define who I am. … (Ratledge) used to say nobody got more out of football than me.”
Shane Asbury: Orthopedic Surgeon
A former football player for Maryville High, Shane Asbury also credits sports with directing him towards becoming an orthopaedic surgeon for Maryville Orthopedic Clinic.
Black and Asbury’s relationship dates back to the days in which Black helped coach Asbury’s PeeWee football team. It was no secret Asbury wanted to go into medicine, so much so Black recalls everyone calling him “Doc” by the time he was 10.
“My mom was pretty big about wanting us to have a direction in life,” Asbury said. “She wanted us to decide what we wanted to do pretty early so we could work towards it.”
At first, Asbury aspired to be a pediatrician because he “wanted to take care of kids.”
“Probably because I was a kid at the time,” he said.
That changed when he tore his ACL at age 17. Asbury remembers well the game in which he suffered the injury. He was in punt coverage when he took on a giant all-state defensive lineman in the middle of the field.
Just like that — one week into his senior season — Asbury’s high school career was over. His recovery, however, set into motion a professional career still rooted in the game.
Now one of Asbury’s partners at Maryville Orthopaedic Clinic, Todd Griffith was the surgeon who repaired Asbury’s knee. Griffith has served as a team physician for Maryville High School for more than 20 years.
Asbury was instantly fascinated by the field.
“I was just kind of drawn in after that,” Asbury said. “Just staying close to sports and being able to talk to injured athletes and tell my story and what my recovery was like to them — that enforced what I wanted to do.”
Griffith plans to retire in March. Taking over his role as Maryville’s team physician will be none other than Asbury.
“Talk about full circle,” Black said. “(Asbury) was a kid who always wanted to do this. He loves what he’s doing, and he has made a fine orthopedic surgeon.”
Kevin Windle: Basketball coach
Like Asbury, Windle knew early what he wanted to do with his life. The William Blount boys basketball coach was in seventh grade shooting baskets in his backyard when his older brother asked him if he wanted to play in college.
“‘Yeah,’” Windle said he replied. “‘That’d be great.’”
His brother had a follow-up question.
“Then he asked, ‘Would you like to play in the NBA?’” Windle said.
Windle considered it briefly before responding.
“‘Actually no,’” Windle said he told him. “‘I’d really just love to coach.’
“At that age, I already knew what my future was going to be for some reason.”
However, Windle was practical. He knew there wasn’t a lot of money in coaching, which for a while prompted him to entertain the idea of pursuing something else.
That second-guessing ended his senior year at Oneida High School. Before graduating in 1996, Windle played basketball for Mark Eldridge — the current coach at Maryville High who reached the 500-win milestone last season.
Eldridge played for Bethel College before kicking off his coaching career at Oneida.
Windle said Eldridge’s ability to strike a balance between demanding and caring for his athletes is what inspired him to follow in Eldridge’s footsteps.
“He had such an impact on me. I wanted to do the same for another generation,” Windle said. “It was a no-brainer — this is what I want to do. … The time you spend is tough, and there’s not a whole lot of return financially. Your return is later down the road when you see these players grow up.”
Windle went on to play for Tennessee Wesleyan before beginning his career as an assistant coach at Anderson County. After stints coaching at Oneida, Lenoir City and Seymour, Windle took over at William Blount in 2011.
Now, Windle and Eldridge coach against each other as District 4-AAA rivals. That new dynamic certainly hasn’t blemished Windle’s view of Eldridge.
“Even to this day, he’ll talk to you more about the personal side of things than just basketball, and that’s what’s truly important,” Windle said. “He really cares about molding young men, and I try to model myself after him as much as I can.”
McMahan, 32, worked sports into her life in less conventional fashion by combining them with something else she loved — music. She joined ESPN in 2014 as a College GameDay DJ.
When it’s not football season, McMahan works as an independent trainer based in Blount County offering lessons in basketball as well as speed, agility and weight training. She’s also a life coach.
“Basketball has been a gift to me,” McMahan said. “I just love being able to give back to the community and share my knowledge of the game with people around here.”
In high school, McMahan led Heritage to an 87-11 record in four years. She holds the program record for career points (2,315) despite missing all but five games her senior season with an ACL tear and several games her junior season when she tore her MCL.
Persistent knee issues in high school put making it to the WNBA out of the question. Instead, she started rapping under the alias “Babi Mac,” eventually earning herself a spot on the College GameDay set with host Rece Davis and analyst Lee Corso.
When she’s not energizing a crowd from behind the turntables, McMahan enjoys helping athletes hone their skills. She got into the field casually, with local parents offering to pay her to help train their kids.
As something of a basketball legend to Blount County, McMahan doesn’t struggle finding work especially not with the most storied college women’s basketball program less than a half hour away.
She also gets booked online for training gigs as far away as Canada.
As for other aspiring trainers, McMahan joked that she has Blount County “on lockdown.” Her goal is to help athletes reach their maximum potential whether that involves just getting into shape or taking their playing careers farther than she was able to take her own.
“In this area, people come to me because it’s a huge women’s basketball state — just 20 minutes away from Pat Summitt’s legendary Tennessee,” McMahan said. “I just enjoy the relationships that I build with these young athletes.”
