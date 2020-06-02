Former Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy Evan “Tucker” Williams died as the result of a motorcycle crash in Knoxville late Monday. Tucker, 30, was employed as a deputy at BCSO from June 2015 through December 2017, according to Blount County’s 911 Facebook Page. Tucker was a decorated combat U.S. Marine veteran who served in the Middle East. Just before 9 p.m. Monday, June 1, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 40 East just before Papermill Drive, according to a press release from KPD. Officers discovered a motorcycle ridden by an adult male had struck the rear end of a four-door car.
Williams was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.
