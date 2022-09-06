A former patient is suing Blount Memorial Hospital and three other entities, alleging that hospital staff “failed to protect” him from abuse and dealt him both physical and emotional injuries.
In a lawsuit brought Aug. 29 against BMH, Southeastern Health Facilities, Inc., which does business as Etowah Health Care Center, M-K Management Services, Inc. and M-K Management, LLC in Blount County Circuit Court, Tom Stamey contends that the poor care he was given as a hospital patient and nursing home resident in 2021 caused him physical ailments including “skin breakdown.”
The lawsuit states that Stamey was a BMH patient approximately between Aug. 21 and Sept. 13 of 2021. After being discharged from the hospital, he was moved to Etowah Health Care Center, a McMinn County nursing home.
Stamey argues that, during his stay in the hospital, he incurred injuries as a result of staff negligence. Those injuries worsened after being improperly treated, the lawsuit alleges.
Among the problems Stamey cites with his care, the suit states that the hospital failed to provide sufficient staff to attend to him; failed to monitor his health; failed to “prevent skin breakdown” in Stamey; and failed to prevent his “abuse and neglect.” The lawsuit alleges that he developed pressure sores during his stay at BMH. Poor hygiene practices from staff are also listed within Stamey’s complaint.
The hospital stay caused him “severe pain” and contributed to a decline in his overall health, the complaint states.
Stamey alleges that his physical injuries worsened upon his release to Etowah Health Care Center.
He is seeking damages to be determined through a jury trial. The lawsuit notes that Stamey aims to challenge the ceiling on the amount of damages a person can receive as a plaintiff.
Representatives of BMH declined to comment on the suit.
