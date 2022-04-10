It was back in 2006, the year before she moved to Blount County and the same year she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, when Melanie K. Hutsell began to plant the literary seeds.
Next month, those seeds will bear fruit in the form of “The Book of Susan,” her second novel and the first since diagnosis and care have allowed her to control her condition instead of the other way around. Today, she lives in Oak Ridge, and “The Book of Susan,” scheduled for a May 10 release, is loosely based on her own journey, she told The Daily Times recently.
“Susan’s not exactly me, obviously, because she’s fictional, but I knew before I ever started that I wanted (the book) to be about Saul, and to be about bipolar disorder, and I wanted it to be a first-person novel,” she said. “I can’t remember exactly when the idea came to me — around the time I was diagnosed — but it’s actually a reimagining of a story from the Hebrew Bible about King Saul and King David, except they’re both women; it’s set in East Tennessee; and instead of David being the hero, Saul is the protagonist.
“I remember reading the story in the Bible, and I felt like Saul was totally bipolar and was getting a raw deal in the story, and I remember thinking that one day, I would like to write a version of this story where Saul is the protagonist. So I had this idea kicking around the back of my mind for a while; there was just no flesh on the bones, as it were.”
Originally from Kingsport, Hutsell has been writing, she added, since she was old enough to assemble letters into words. Throughout middle and high school she wrote, and after high school graduation, she went to the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, at which time she began working on a manuscript that slowly coalesced into a couple of dynamic chapters while in graduate school at Indiana University. Drawing on her childhood love of fairytales and a kinship with the shadows of the Southern Appalachians in which she grew up, they would eventually become the foundation stone of her debut novel, “The Dead Shall Rise,” but around the same time, her illness began to manifest itself.
“There was definitely a time period where I had left graduate school that I was less than stable,” she said. “I worked in a lot of different jobs in a lot of different industries in a lot of different locations — Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Kingsport; North Carolina; Virginia.”
Throughout it all, however, she held onto those chapters, and during a period back in East Tennessee, they won first place in the Tennessee Writers Alliance Novel Competition, awarded at the Southern Festival of Books in 2001. Try as she might, however, completing it felt like attempting to grab a fistful of smoke.
“A lot of my life plans got derailed by bipolar disorder, even though I didn’t know at first that was going on with me,” she said. “There were definitely periods of time when I was writing ‘The Dead Shall Rise’ that I was having trouble writing.”
Finally, a formal diagnosis in 2006 led to stability. She returned to the greater Knoxville area to be closer to family, eventually finding a job and moving to Maryville in 2007, where she began writing again and remained until 2019. It was, she said, a slow emergence from the fog, but treatment, support group meetings and the Knoxville Writers Guild encouraged her to keep plugging away.
“In the process of being diagnosed, it took a few years for the writing to come back. Not that I wasn’t writing; it just wasn’t as focused,” she said. “But one thing led to another, and I submitted a short story for a Knoxville Writers Guild anthology, joined a writing group, started writing some short stories and repurposing some old ones, and that’s when I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll take this half-finished novel off the shelf and see what I can do with it.’”
In 2016, the Knoxville independent publisher Celtic Cat Publishing released “The Dead Shall Rise,” which earned kudos from acclaimed Southern novelist Silas House, who described it as “the highest caliber of story-telling in the tradition of Thomas Hardy or Lee Smith, yet completely original as well.”
In the years since, her short fiction has been published in a number of journals and anthologies, and and one such submission, she said, led to a connection with an agent who asked to read anything she might have in the works. Although her literary larder was empty, the idea of adapting the story of Saul and David into a work of fiction struck her as an idea that needed to become a reality.
“I remembered that I had this idea on the shelf, and I thought it could be a really good project to undertake because it’s based on an already-existing story,” she said. “At one point, when considering writing about it and telling it from Saul’s perspective, I had only a vague idea of what that might look like, including decisions about point-of-view in the story. As I began to plan ‘The Book of Susan’ in response to the agent’s interest, I decided to tell the story in the first person from Susan’s point of view for a number of reasons, not the least of which was that this would give the reader an opportunity to see bipolar disorder ‘from the inside.’
“Now, it’s hard to imagine telling her story any other way, because it is such an intrinsic part of the book. It was very important to me to give readers as authentic and as sympathetic a portrayal of bipolar disorder as possible, something which I’ve seen in creative nonfiction on the subject, but which I haven’t encountered in fiction; at least, not from the diagnosed person’s point of view.”
Although the agent eventually passed on the proposal, the smoldering coals of her story had flared into a full-on conflagration, and she couldn’t have stopped writing it if she wanted to. She completed the first draft in 2019, the same year she moved to Oak Ridge, and during the COVID pandemic she started making revisions, eventually discovering a call for submissions by RAVEN, a recently launched fiction imprint of Paraclete Press.
The rest, as they say, is history. She’s looking forward to getting “The Book of Susan” out into the world — she’ll speak at a Knoxville Writers Guild event at 7 p.m. May 7, and at the same time on June 1 at Union Avenue Books in downtown Knoxville — but it’s so much more than a vanity project. It’s a glimpse into the minds of so many who struggle with an illness beyond their control, as well as a glimmer of hope that there is a way to live with it.
“Coming out of the pandemic, mental health has become a huge topic in a way that it wasn’t even previously,” she said. “It’s a story that’s not afraid to go into the dark places, but also has some hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.