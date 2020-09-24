Charlie Rafford has been reinstated as Blount County Animal Center director after Jim Naelitz’s resignation earlier this month.
Naelitz is now an animal control officer, and Rafford, who served as director from 2013-16, took up the director’s duties two weeks ago.
“Having served for several years previously, we are very excited to have him back in this leadership position,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell emailed. “We have a great team at the Animal Center and they are very passionate about their jobs. Their work with the animals comes with great emotional stress and we appreciate their hard work and dedication each and every day.”
Details behind Naelitz’s resignation were not disclosed.
Rafford said his first emphasis is to work with the Blount County Animal Welfare Society and the Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation to create a collaborative team for serving animals and their owners in the county.
Both BCAWS and SMACF are run by women who previously worked at BCAC under Rafford’s direction.
“We mesh completely together to really fill the needs of the county,” SMACF President Diane Martin said. “The folks that are out there that need help, that’s where (BCAWS) is working. And then with our group, we’re funding the animal shelter to provide a lot of services that most municipal shelters can’t provide.”
BCAWS volunteers travel around the county to give pet owners food, shelter and medicine.
“BCAWS is kind of the first line of defense,” President Kristin Baksa said. “We’re out there trying to make sure that people can keep their pets safe and secure in their home, that they don’t have to surrender them. We’re out there doing that to try to keep them from creating more work at the shelter and creating all that additional stress.”
Since March, BCAC has had a 98% adoption rate, which is notable, Rafford said, because the center accepts all surrendered animals.
“It is not a bad thing for someone to bring their animal to us,” Rafford said. “That’s actually, the majority time, a very good thing because we have very high adoption rates.”
But before animals can be adopted, BCAC has to vaccinate and spay and neuter them. That’s where SMACF comes in.
SMACF, which handles fundraising for BCAC, was established in 2007 to raise money for an animal center building. Today, the foundation is responsible for funding the center’s veterinarian, a monthly free spay and neuter clinic and more.
The free spay and neuter services are a direct result of the collaboration of Rafford and Martin. In 2015, the pair submitted to PetSmart Charities a $20,000 grant application for the monthly clinic.
“They normally didn’t give grants that large. They’d give $1,000 to $2,000,” Rafford said. “This was the first time we’d been in there. We had our presentation lined up and explained the need.”
Despite it being such a big ask, Martin and Rafford convinced the PetSmart board to give them the grant. Now, BCAC spays or neuters 450 cats free of charge at the monthly clinics.
The pair said they forward to continuing their partnership, alongside Baksa, to help the center as much as possible.
“We’re just planning on working together to complement what the other one does,” Rafford said. “The bottom line is we want to take care of the animals and make sure that all the animals in Blount County are loved and taken care of and given what they need to thrive in healthy, safe environments. That’s what we all want to do.”
