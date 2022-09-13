Former Heritage High School football coach John David Morrow has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempted production of child pornography. The sentence was handed down Monday, Sept. 12 in Knoxville by the Honorable Thomas A. Varlan, United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
Morrow, 51, Maryville, was indicted in December of 2021 on three charges related to child pornography, sex trafficking and obscenity and pled guilty to one charge of attempted production of child pornography in March. Morrow was a former advanced manufacturing and mechatronics teacher and assistant football coach at Heritage High, 3741 E Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, until he resigned following his indictment.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, Morrow’s prosecution was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative. His plea agreement states he used a social media platform to converse with an undercover federal agent he believed to be a 12-year-old girl. Morrow repeatedly asked her for sexually explicit pictures of herself and sent several photos of himself as well.
Morrow will be on supervised release for 12 years following his incarceration and will be required to register with state sex offender registries wherever he lives. He will also be required to comply with special sex offender conditions.
