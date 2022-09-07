Steve Frana was president of Maryville Kiwanis for a short time, but his contributions to the club and leadership are being honored with the placement of a bench at the Blount County Public Library.
A dedication of the bench, made from recycled plastic lids, was held Tuesday night at the bench’s location at the library’s pollinator garden, near the book drop box. Several Kiwanis members attended along with members of Frana’s family.
He was in Kiwanis forever, said Amanda Collins, Frana’s daughter. She said he moved here from Florida in 2002 and loved being around people. Frana died unexpectedly in 2021 after serving as president of Maryville Kiwanis for one month.
“His presence was bigger than life,” said Maryville Kiwanis President Debra Jones. “I always called him the people’s gatherer. The more people around him the happier he was. I am sure he is giving us one of his big, jovial laughs at this moment.”
Wanda Davis, a member of the club, said the idea to collect bottle caps came from the Tellico Village Kiwanis Club that has has been doing this for quite a while. She said a member of Tellico Village came and presented a program here. The bench placed in memory of Frana is a partnership between the two clubs, Davis said.
“Any bench we do will have their name and ours on it,” Davis said. Currently, there are 80 members of Maryville Kiwanis. They meet at noon on Tuesdays at Green Meadow Country Club.
For each 200 pounds of plastic caps/lids collected, a bench may be purchased for $400 from Green Tree Plastics in Evansville, Indiana. Caps that are collectible for the project include milk jug caps, hair spray caps, toothpaste caps, ointment tube caps, baby food caps, flip-top caps from items like ketchup, cottage cheese container lids, yogurt lids, peanut butter jar lids, coffee can lids and caps from shampoos and conditioners.
The acceptable lids are Recycle No. 2, 4 or 5. No glass or metal is accepted.
As Kiwanis member Robert Russell explained, the bench purchased in honor of Frana was not specifically made from the lids his club collected. Maryville Kiwanis is continuing to collect the plastic lids for future projects, he said.
Davis has Second Harvest Food Bank on board to collect as well as Blount Memorial Health and Wellness Center. Other businesses will also set up receptacles, she said.
Amanda Collins said her family is appreciative of this gift at the Blount County Public Library that so many people will get to enjoy. She said her family will definitely take advantage of some outdoor time on the bench.
