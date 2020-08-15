The co-founder of a Maryville brewery is out on bond after law enforcement said they found at least 640 images of child pornography on his phone and tablet during a nearly eight-month investigation.
Maryville Police arrested Matthew Aaron Tipton, 36, Pleasant View Avenue, Maryville, at 5 p.m. Thursday and charged him with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office also charged him with unlawful photographing/violation of privacy and “possession of a childlike sex doll.”
Tipton co-founded and owned Tri-Hop Brewery in Maryville, but a company representative said in a statement emailed to The Daily Times that Tipton’s ownership and involvement were terminated when allegations surfaced.
Maryville Police stated in a report that it had been tracking Tipton’s activity since December 2019, when Microsoft sent a tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children system, a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database that law enforcement uses to detect crimes like pornography involving minors.
Investigating officer Rodrigo Fernandez reviewed the images, had a subpoena signed by a judge and found they were associated with a local IP address — a number that can show where a website is being used.
The subpoena also revealed someone using a Charter Communications internet connection at 205 Court St. — Tri-Hop’s business address — had downloaded the illicit images.
These included at least two different juvenile females in sexual poses or acts, the report states.
In March, Fernandez received two more ICAC tips indicating that between Jan. 27 and Feb. 9, explicit images of at least one other minor had been downloaded via Bing Image. Some of them were identical to images from the first tip.
But these were downloaded at another IP address registered at an Oxbow Way home in Maryville, investigators discovered by using a second subpoena. Even though this was a Maryville address, reports state it was in the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction.
Another report filed by BCSO Detective Doug Folmar shows the two departments discussed the investigation of the Oxbow Way IP address. Folmar reported ICAC also sent him the tip pointing to that home.
On May 6, Maryville officers served a search warrant on any mobile device at Tri-Hop Brewery that could store and transmit data. That same day, BCSO deputies served a search warrant on the Oxford Bow home.
As part of their investigation, BCSO found a childlike sex doll and evidence Tipton had “videotaped adult females without their knowledge in a way that would cause embarrassment to them,” SBCSO spokeswoman Marian O’Briant said in a phone interview. She would not give details, but noted BCSO was not involved in the Tri-Hop investigations and that it was safe to assume the “videotaping” was only related to Tipton’s Oxbow Way residence.
In their investigation at Tri-Hop, Maryville officers took a cellphone and a tablet from “behind the register at the bar” and found numerous sexually explicit images of minors. Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said in a phone interview Friday the devices belonged to Tipton and not the business.
The tablet had 39 illegal images on it. The phone had more than 600, the report states.
Law enforcement obtained at least five warrants for Tipton’s arrest, and he turned himself in Thursday at the Blount County Justice Center lobby.
Maryville’s investigation is now closed, Crisp said, adding that Tipton had not been involved in creating any of the illegal images, only downloading them, but that investigators would do their part to seek justice for the victims in the images.
“It’s a difficult task to try to identify these (victims),” Crisp said. “There is at least some effort that’s made to do that, but in most cases it’s not very successful.”
Crisp said no other Tri-Hop employees were interviewed as a part of the investigation.
“Tri-Hop is deeply shocked and appalled about the allegations regarding its former owner,” business co-owner and founder Nick Pierce said in a statement released Friday. “Tri-Hop was founded with a goal of being a gathering spot within this community and a business that actively supports and represents this community’s values. It goes without saying that there is no place in our community or society for the actions that were alleged.”
Tipton was released Friday on a $125,000 bond, an arrest record states.
His hearing on all five charges is set for Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. in Blount County General Sessions Court.
