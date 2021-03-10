A former Oak Ridge police officer was arrested and charged after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation determined he physically assaulted a teenager.
Andre James Thompson, 25, is charged with one count of assault and turned himself in to law enforcement Tuesday, a TBI press release states. He was booked into the Anderson County jail on a $1,000 bond.
The TBI in January began investigating allegations of assault against Thompson at the request of Seventh District Attorney General Dave Clark, the release states.
"During the course of the investigation, Agents determined that on December 18, 2020, Thompson physically assaulted a male juvenile who was being detained in an interview room at the Oak Ridge Police Department," the release states.
"At the time, Thompson was employed as an Oak Ridge police officer. He has since been terminated."
