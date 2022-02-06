After training law enforcement and military personnel worldwide, Kyle Mitchell still believes that Blount County, where he started, has one of the finest police academies around.
Straight from high school, Mitchell knew he wanted to be a police officer, what he believes is the “most noble profession out there.” In fact, he said, he knew it was what he wanted to do for as long as he can remember.
“I was still a kid when I got started,” Mitchell said. “I got raised by the Maryville Police Department, as a young adult anyway.”
MPD Chief Tony Crisp said Mitchell’s police training is engrained, even now that he works through a subsidy of the Department of Energy to prevent nuclear terrorism.
Crisp said that when Mitchell was young and they went to the same church, he started showing a passion for the profession and would oftentimes ask Crisp questions about his job. When Mitchell was 19, Crisp gave him an opportunity that he and others didn’t expect — to join MPD before age 21, which was legal but uncommon.
“He took the chance and hired me as a reserve officer,” Mitchell said.
Officers on reserve are required to maintain training and certifications and work at least one shift per month.
Actively serving on reserve for MPD, Mitchell, now 38, spent 11 years as a full-time patrol officer before moving into work for federal security agencies. Currently, he works for an extension of the DOE, Y-12 National Security Complex, to teach law enforcement agencies in high-risk cities how to protect radioactive material.
One of Mitchell’s coworkers at Y-12, KJ Maddux, said a background in law enforcement and military is common in their workforce.
“He’s a red, white and blue guy,” Maddux said of Mitchell, also coming from a background in law enforcement. “He wants to do a good job, not for recognition, but because it’s the right thing to do.”
Currently, Mitchell is a program manager for Consolidated Nuclear Systems, which is a contractor of Y-12 in Oak Ridge. In the spring, Mitchell will be sent to Washington D.C. for three years to work in the Office of Radiological Security for the National Nuclear Security Administration, a network of the DOE.
“Basically, we go and provide the knowledge and the equipment needed for law enforcement agencies to train their people,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell will be guiding police chiefs and other leaders of large law enforcement agencies across the country, like the New York Police Department, on how to keep radioactive materials in their locality from being used to create “dirty bombs,” which combines the radioactive materials, like uranium, with explosives, such as dynamite.
Reminiscent of being a patrol officer for a local agency, not a federal employee teaching local agencies, Mitchell said he misses the “full cycle” of problem solving. If his current job is done correctly, he said, a cycle will never begin.
“I miss the going-to-a-theft call, and doing the investigation, and figuring out who stole their stuff,” Mitchell said. “And then going and putting that person in jail, then going back to the victim and saying, ‘here’s your stuff back, and the person who stole it is in jail.’”
Interacting with coworkers and other officers is another aspect Mitchell said he misses. He’s been working from home, partially due to the type of job and partially due to the pandemic.
“That’s probably one of the things I miss the most: just going to roll call every day and cutting up with my buddies,” Mitchell said. “I’m lucky I still get to do that a couple times a month.”
He joined the MPD reserves about a year and a half after he got back from working in Abu Dhabi, where he helped train the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces in nuclear terrorism prevention.
During that brief gap between 2015 and 2017, Mitchell got a job as the security director at Blount Memorial Hospital and changed how the department operated by sending security guards to train with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
With the new training, security personnel were able to arrest patients or other visitors at the hospital as commissioned deputies.
“I felt that it had been overlooked for a long time that nurses and other hospital staff were getting assaulted by patients,” Mitchell said. “It had almost become an expectation that was just part of your job, and I didn’t subscribe to that.”
Chris Buchanan, a coworker at BMH and friend, said Mitchell was very motivationally driven at work and expected 110% from his coworkers.
Although Buchanan is about one month older than Mitchell, he said Mitchell has influenced him like a big brother and taught him the difference between being a boss and being a leader.
“I can’t think of one thing he hasn’t excelled at,” Buchanan said. “Somehow, anything he touches turns to gold.”
Mitchell’s wife, Haley Mitchell, worked at BMH as a risk manager when he started there, although he had known her since she was in high school with his brother. By coincidence, she too works at Y-12 now.
“Every career that he’s had has been something that he’s done to make something better or to help someone out, make situations better,” Haley said. “He’s doing the same thing now, just from a different aspect.”
Even with the extent of his professional aspirations, Haley said Mitchell maintains a balance with his family.
While he was working at BMH, he found out he was having twin daughters, who are 5 years old now.
“I changed a lot when I had kids,” Mitchell said. “I changed a lot when my partner got killed. They were all moments when I changed how I operated.”
During his brief leave from working with MPD, one of his best friends and former motor partner at the department, Kenny Moats, was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2016.
A wooden replica of the state of Tennessee with a painted Tri-Star that belonged to Moats now hangs on a sunlit wall in the Mitchells’ home in Walland.
