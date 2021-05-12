A Monroe County grand jury indicted a former Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) treasurer at Tellico Plains Elementary School after she allegedly stole nearly $23,000 in funds.
Jennifer Letner is charged with theft over $10,000. She allegedly stole at least $22,932 while serving as PTO treasurer during the 2018-19 school year, a Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury press release states.
Letner told investigators she used PTO funds to pay personal living expenses while experiencing financial difficulties, the release states. She allegedly used a PTO debit card and checks for personal purposes, and made unauthorized cash withdrawals from the PTO bank account.
