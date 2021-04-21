A disbarred Roane County criminal defense attorney has been convicted of sex crimes involving minors.
Registered sex offender Kent Lowery Booher, 64, Harriman, on Monday was convicted by a federal jury of enticing and attempting the enticement of a minor for sex, committing a sex crime with a minor while being a registered sex offender, sex trafficking of a child and attempted production of child pornography.
Booher faces a prison sentence of 25 years to life, according to a press release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee Francis M. Hamilton III. Booher is set to be sentenced on Aug. 18 by United States District Judge Thomas A. Varlan.
After law enforcement discovered Booher attempted to entice a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity, he was arrested and indicted, the release states. More charges eventually were added regarding Booher's sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old in 2012 and 2013, the release states.
The Blount County Sheriff's Office was one of multiple agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service, that took part in the investigation.
