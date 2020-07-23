A former SmartBank vice president of loan operations was sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges that included embezzling funds from her former employer.
Connie S. Clabo, 54, of Sevierville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas A. Varlan in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville on Wednesday, July 22. As part of a plea agreement, Clabo pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement and one count of filing a false tax return.
After serving her sentence, Clabo will be required to serve four years of supervised release. She also was ordered to pay $516,630 in restitution.
Cabo worked as SmartBank’s vice president of loan operations from 2013-18.
“In addition to embezzling and the misapplication of funds from SmartBank, Clabo filed false tax returns for 2014 through 2017 that failed to include as income the money she embezzled from her employer, resulting in additional income tax owed of over $89,000,” a Thursday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
