Gary Wade, former chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court and former dean of the Duncan School of Law at Lincoln Memorial University, has joined Knoxville-based health care law firm London Amburn, which serves East Tennessee.
Wade served more than nine years as a member of the Tennessee Supreme Court, including two years as its chief justice. He also served 19 years on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, eight of those as the presiding judge.
He headed Lincoln Memorial's law school for five years.
“We are excited to welcome Judge Wade to London Amburn,” said Dale Amburn, president and CEO of the firm. “Wherever Judge Wade has served, he has always shown a deep commitment to legal excellence and to the service of others. He’s a perfect fit for our firm and will be a great mentor and teammate to our entire staff.”
