CHATTANOOGA — James Christopher Jenkins, aka Chris Jenkins, 60, of Chattanooga, entered a guilty plea Friday to one count of making a false official statement.
Sentencing in the federal court here has been set for 9 a.m. March 11, 2022º, before the U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough. Jenkins faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and three years of supervised release, and $250,000 in fines.
Court documents state Jenkins was employed from May 2011 to February 2017 as a senior project manager in the Nuclear Power Group and the Major Projects Group at Tennessee Valley Authority with fiduciary and management responsibilities that required him to file annual reports disclosing any outside positions, employment and income.
These disclosures are made through an Office of Government Ethics (OGE) Form 450.
Government officials review these forms to identify conflicts of interests that may exist between TVA employees and private entities doing business with the TVA or seeking business with TVA. For instance, a conflict of interest could, among other things, provide a TVA contractor an economic advantage over others and defeat the government’s attempt to secure a competitive contract.
TVA employees who are in a position to negotiate with vendors and contractors on behalf of the agency are required to file an annual Confidential Financial Disclosure Report that requires those employees to report certain personal assets, sources of income and debts, and to report their other outside financial positions, agreements or arrangements, a Department of Justice press release stated Friday. Between 2012 and 2016, Jenkins failed to annually disclose certain debts and income on the report and sought to profit outside the scope of his employment at TVA. This failure to report led to an actual conflict of interest from which Jenkins personally benefited, DOJ said.
“The integrity of government employees — especially those in supervisory or senior positions — is paramount to maintaining the public’s trust in the officials who serve the nation,” Acting U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III said in the statement.
“Protecting the federal procurement process from false statements is central to the mission of the Department of Justice. The defendant betrayed the public’s trust by failing to disclose these debts and other financial activities” Hamilton said
“The vast majority of TVA employees serve the people of the valley by generating power, protecting our natural resources, and encouraging job growth through economic development, while also avoiding personal and financial conflicts that would undermine the public trust in TVA. Regrettably, in this instance, Mr. Jenkins failed to live up to that standard. He held a senior role at TVA with authority to negotiate with vendors and award contracts. He failed to disclose numerous conflicts with companies in which he had an ownership interest or owed substantial sums of money,” Hamilton said.
