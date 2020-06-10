The U.S. Marshals Service will sell the former Vanquish Worldwide headquarters, 235 S. Old Glory Road, Maryville, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, during a court-ordered auction outside the Blount County Courthouse.
A jury ruled on May 22, 2019, that Eric Barton, president and CEO of Vanquish Worldwide LLC, must pay his former partner, Shafiqullah Koshani, of Kabul, Afghanistan, approximately $33.4 million for breach of contract for money that Koshani was not paid after 2012.
Since the conclusion of the trial, Koshani’s attorneys have filed several writs of garnishment as a way to satisfy the debt. A writ of garnishment is a court procedure that forcibly takes or sells property from an individual to satisfy court-ordered debt, and one of the court filings forces the sale of the former Vanquish Worldwide headquarters.
Vanquish Worldwide is a military contractor that provides logistical and support services to U.S. and foreign government agencies, according to its website.
In May 2019, a federal jury found there was a “preponderance of the evidence” that Barton breached the profit-sharing agreement with Koshani.
“They established and registered a business license for an Afghan company named ‘Vanquish Worldwide’ and proceeded to pursue a substantial contract for the provision of line haul services to United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan,” the initial court complaint filed in June 2017 states. “Plaintiff (Koshani) contributed substantially to that effort, providing past performance, equipment, assets, pricing, experience and contacts on the ground in Afghanistan, and approximately 80% of the more than $1.3 million in start-up funds required for the venture.”
The joint-venture agreement stipulated that Koshani would receive a 51% share of the profits.
However, instead of submitting the proposal on behalf of Vanquish Worldwide, Barton submitted the proposal for the contract in the name of his American company “with a nearly identical name ‘Vanquish Worldwide LLC,’” the court filing states. “Defendant Barton further created a fake ‘Memorandum of Agreement’ making the parties joint venture company merely a subcontractor to Defendant Barton’s own company.”
When Vanquish Worldwide LLC was awarded a U.S. government contract, Koshani learned of the name discrepancy, and he insisted they proceed as originally planned. Barton agreed to divide its profits evenly with Koshani.
Koshani paid the salaries of Vanquish Worldwide LLC’s employees for a few months during the renewed contract effort, the court filing states. However, once Vanquish Worldwide LLC began receiving payments from the contract, Koshani was frozen out of the business.
While Barton was partnering with Koshani, news articles from The Daily Times depict Barton sponsoring local events and donating money — sometimes in the millions — to charities. In 2014, Blount Partnership’s Best of Blount Awards named Barton as Philanthropist of the Year, and named Vanquish Worldwide large business of the year.
While the Vanquish Worldwide headquarters in Maryville has been vacated, Vanquish Worldwide is still operating out of an office in Knoxville.
A phone call and email Wednesday afternoon seeking Barton’s comment on the case were not returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.