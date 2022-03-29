Local families have the chance to learn more about adoption, foster care and helping vulnerable children at a conference hosted by Tennessee Kids Belong from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Blount Community Church, 1533 W Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville. Registration is available at www.tnkidsbelong.org/events for $15/person. A light breakfast and lunch are included.
Right now, the need to recruit and support existing foster families is at an all-time high. TKB is hosting a conference to help bring awareness of the needs and support options. Attendees will hear from many of the organizations serving Blount County and participate in breakout sessions including topics such as trauma tips, building WRAP around teams for support, Foster Care 101 and other current needs in our county.
The goal is for attendees to leave feeling better equipped, supported and connected to the resources in Blount County.
The target audience for the conference is prospective and active foster and adoptive parents as well as those looking to support the Blount County adoption and foster community.
There will be informational tables from many area agencies, time to connect with like-minded people, and ways to learn to be more effective in helping vulnerable children.
The conference is sponsored by Commercial Cutting Equipment, David Roberts, Attorney at Law, East Maryville Baptist, Faith Promise Blount County, Foothills Church Maryville, Harmony Family Center, Isaiah 117 Blount County, Mary and Trevor Martin, New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center, One More Child, Shepherd and Long, P.C., The Community Outreach Committee at University Family Physicians, United Services Inc. and Vineyard Church.
