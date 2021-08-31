Foster parents Chelsey and Brian Monroe are finding out just how expensive the East Tennessee housing market is right now.
On Aug. 18, they received a letter from their landlord, Ted Glaza, explaining they had until the end of September to find a new home.
They’ve lived at a Friendsville home on Shenandoah Drive for four years, renting it from Glaza. Chelsey takes care of the kids — running them to school, appointments, etc. — and Brian works for Knoxville Habitat for Humanity as “house leader.”
The letter was a shock because just weeks before, Glaza was working with them to get rental assistance through Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s (THDA) COVID-19 rent relief program, Chelsey Monroe said.
Glaza allegedly changed his mind. “As you are aware, the terms and conditions of our lease are on a month-to-month agreement,” the letter read. “Due to other personal opportunities with the property, we won’t be renewing the lease after Sept. (30), 2021.”
Glaza said he was busy when contacted by phone and hung up when asked about the Monroe family’s situation. After that, he did not return two voicemails.
Applying for rent relief through THDA is a multistep process that requires documentation and cooperation from the applicant and the landlord.
In early August, text messages shared by Chelsea Monroe show she was working with Glaza to collect this documentation.
“We have finally come to terms that we’re going to need assistance to catch up from COVID,” Monroe texted Glaza in early August. Hospitalization issues, job shifts, custody proceedings and other elements were keeping them from “catching up,” she said.
“We never thought we’d be in this situation and have always made sure to pay on time until COVID happened,” she added.
In interviews with Brian and Chelsey Monroe, they said Brian lost a job at DENSO because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was able to start with the Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, but the couple still struggled to make ends meet. They’ve never been months behind, Chelsey Monroe said, but they have paid weeks late.
That’s why they started to work on the THDA rent relief application.
But then Glaza called and spoke to Brian Monroe, the couple said.
“He told us, ‘Things are on the back burner that had been on the front burner and I cannot accept the rental assistance from the TDHA.’”
He wasn’t willing to renew the lease, and that’s when their six-week clock started ticking.
And that’s when they started house-hunting, a painful process since it would involve uprooting their small family, moving out of a neighborhood they like and being further away from school. The Monroes foster a nephew, 14-year-old Joseph “JoJo” Post — a William Blount student — and niece, almost 3-year-old Jersey.
They are currently going through legal steps to adopt Jersey, a process that may wrap by October.
House-hunting, meanwhile, has been difficult. They’ve looked at a number of places, hoping to have something comparable to the 1,200-square-foot home they live in now.
“I’m even searching for two bedrooms and Brian and I can just sleep in the living room to give the kids their own rooms,” Chelsey Monroe messaged this week. “Even that has been a nightmare!”
Complying with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, she’s been taking Jersey to numerous appointments. Between that, making some money on the side with Door Dash, taking Joseph to school and back, and looking for a home, life is very stressful for the Monroes right now, they said.
Chelsey said between the time she received the letter and Tuesday, she’s made three to four dozen calls to landlords in Maryville, Powell, Johnson City and Athens. “Pretty much an hour every which way of Brian’s work in Knoxville.”
Generally, rent for places that could fit her family ranged from around $1,500-$2,000 a month, she said.
At the Shenandoah Drive residence, the Monroes paid $1,100 a month.
After Chelsey Monroe reached out on a Facebook group to let people know about her situation, she said she’s received a wellspring of support.
The Monroes, who are in their 30s, said being transparent about their situation has been important. “Don’t keep anything to yourself,” Brian Monroe suggested when asked to give advice to other Blount Countians going through similar situations.
“We’re typically ones who do everything on our own,” he explained.
“And I would tell them, from a legal standpoint,” Chelsey added, “to know their rights.”
Though transparency and knowledge of the legal system are helping, the Monroes still need an affordable place to live. They’re hopeful, but, like many during a time when housing in East Tennessee is getting more expensive and many others face eviction, they’re also worried.
“We know that we’re good because we have faith,” Brian Monroe said about an hour before the family was set to go out and look at another home. “We know God’s going to get us through it. But it’s still one of those situations where you wonder what’s going to happen.”
