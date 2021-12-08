Close to 250 parents and children in the foster care network were treated to dinner, gifts and a visit from Santa at an annual gathering over the weekend.
Susan Spalding, president of the Blount County Foster Parent Association, said her organization hosts this festive event each year. This one was held at RIO Central Church in Maryville.
The evening included a shopping area where kids could select gifts for their parents. An ornament station was also set up so the children could make a personalized ornament to take home. Taco Bell catered the meal, and Santa was there for photos.
A huge number of stuffed animals was donated, and children were allowed to take home as many as they wanted.
In Blount County, there are 213 children in custody in foster care and 72 active foster homes through Department of Children’s Services. Spalding said there is a definite need for more foster families.
“Our foster parent numbers are very low,” Spalding said. “The lowest they have been in a very long time.”
She relies on the kindness of others to help provide a brighter Christmas for foster families. The nonprofit will provide gifts this year to close to 650 kids that have been affected by the Department of Children’s Services. The gifts are then distributed closer to Christmas at Chilhowee View Community Center.
Businesses and also individuals sponsor children. Spalding said this has been a year like none other.
That’s because she has 166 individuals who have stepped up in 2021 to help these kids at Christmas. That is in addition to the generous businesses.
“It has been a huge year,” she said. “This community is so awesome. This is the most individual donors ever.”
As a mother of four adopted children, Spalding knows how hard it is on children growing up in foster care and the hardships families face. She said her organization is meant as a way to ease some of those burdens.
It couldn’t be done without this caring community, she said.
