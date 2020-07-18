Blount Memorial Hospital has three new hospital-grade BiPAP machines that can be converted into ventilators — bringing the total number of equipment qualifying as ventilators to 40, officials said.
BMH has 17 ventilators and 23 convertible BiPAP machines, including the new purchases. The hospital is licensed for 304 beds, including 16 critical care beds.
The new machines cost a total $38,436.90 and were paid for by the Blount Memorial Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund, which has raised $65,000 since its start April 1.
“We would like to thank the board and community for contributing to our COVID-19 Community Response Fund. Because of these generous donations, these BiPAPs will help our family, friends and neighbors in this time of need,” said Greg Wilson, chair of the foundation’s board of directors. “We are extremely fortunate to live in such a caring community like Blount County and we appreciate our community’s support during this pandemic.”
Altogether, the Blount Memorial Foundation hopes to raise $125,000 to support community-specific COVID-19 health care needs, Public Relations Manager Jennie Bounds said.
In its first and only purchase out of the Community Response Fund, the foundation chose to buy convertible BiPAP machines, which are similar to CPAP machines and also used for sleep apnea patients, in order to prepare for any future hospital necessities.
BiPAP is short for Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure.
“The decision to purchase this equipment was made by the foundation’s board of directors, as it wanted to do something to help support the future health care needs of the community, specific to COVID-19,” Bounds said.
Bounds said the machines were ordered in mid-April and delivered to the hospital at the end of June. They are currently available for use should the need arrive.
BiPAP machines can be converted into ventilators, but doing so comes with risk, Walters State Community College Director of Clinical Education Catherine Everhart told The Daily Times in April.
“Typically, these patients do not have the tube down their throat, and therefore you run the risk of getting the room contaminated with aerosolized particles with the COVID virus,” she said.
Everhart trains respiratory therapists — clinicians who operate and monitor respiratory machines such as ventilators.
Despite the risk of contamination, Everhart said BiPAP machines can function effectively as ventilators if the right people — respiratory therapists — are monitoring both the machine and the patient.
“Doctors may understand why they’re doing what they’re doing, but what to do and how to do it — unless they’re pulmonologists — there’s not that many people who understand the intricacies of these machines,” she said.
Blount Memorial has not yet had to use any of the 23 BiPAP machines as ventilators. As of 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, four out of the 18 COVID-19 inpatients were on ventilators, Bounds said, adding that 17 BMH employees currently have the virus and are out of work.
Since March, five patients have died while hospitalized for the virus at Blount Memorial. Blount County has had six COVID-19 deaths, according to state numbers released Saturday.
“We have definitely seen an increase in COVID-19 in our community, both on the outpatient side where those who are diagnosed can recover at home, but also in the number of hospitalizations,” BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.