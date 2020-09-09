Employees at four Alcoa businesses last week were cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers, the city said Wednesday in a news release.
From 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Alcoa Police sent an undercover informant into 50 alcohol retailers within the city. Employees at Gas Express, 4510 Airport Highway; Mr. Gas, 312 E. Lincoln Road; Local Market, 511 Louisville Road; and Marathon, 1910 Louisville Road, sold alcohol to the informant without asking for identification.
The employees were cited and charged with unlawful sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21. They are set to appear Oct. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
“We were pleased to see that the majority of our establishments in Alcoa are following the law and are checking IDs,” Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell said. “And we plan to continually follow up to make sure alcohol retailers in Alcoa are abiding by underage alcohol sale laws.”
